Is Obi Toppin playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? New York Knicks release injury report for the young forward ahead of Eastern conference matchup against Kevin Durant and Co

New York Knicks’ latest injury report update reveals the availability of rising star Obi Toppin ahead of clash versus Nets.

Entering this NBA season after being last year’s Cinderella story, expectations were high for the first time in a long time for the Knicks. However, a few months into the season, they have been nothing short of abysmal and needed some sort of change or new personnel to shake things up for the storied franchise.

One main for their underwhelming campaign is the performance of their star Julius Randle, who has taken a step back from last season. However, all is not doom and gloom for the Knicks as the PF backup Obi Toppin has been excellent in the few minutes he has played this season.

Since head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t prefer young players, the 24-year-old is averaging a measly 15 minutes per game for the Knicks even as they’re struggling. To make matters worse for Knicks fans, even in that short period, Toppin has shown glimpses of the player he could become.

Final numbers: Obi Toppin:

+20 in 15 mins Julius Randle:

-22 in 32 mins Toppin had 13 points (on 5-of-9 shooting) and 6 rebounds Randle had 18 points (on 6-of-17 shooting and 7 rebounds pic.twitter.com/OrbeaCq05E — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 25, 2022

Just when he was cracking the rotation, disaster struck. The former lottery pick has been dealing with a hamstring injury which has kept him out the last few games. So, with that in mind, will Obi Toppin return to play against the Brooklyn Nets? Read on to find out…

Also Read: “Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs the New York Knicks? Brooklyn Nets release a report regarding the former champion’s availability for the contest at the basketball mecca

Obi Toppin is ‘questionable’ for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

As per the latest injury report, Obi Toppin is ‘questionable’ versus the Nets and remains a game-time decision. In fact, the 24-year-old has missed the last 5 games following a hamstring injury he picked up recently.

Latest NBA injury report lists Obi Toppin (hamstring) as questionable tomorrow for game at BKN. All other injured Knicks (Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes, Nerlens Noel) are listed as out. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 12, 2022

The Knicks are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are running out of time to make the postseason, and this injury comes out at the wrong time for them. With Obi Toppin already questionable for the game, expect RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to get more minutes than they already do.

The NY Knicks enters the contest against the Nets as underdogs. With Kevin Durant and Co. brimming with confidence following their victory over the 76ers, you would expect them to dismantle the Knicks with ease.

Also Read: “F***k no, I don’t wanna hear about Nikola Jokic, he did what he did”: Markieff Morris when asked if the Nuggets MVP tried reaching out to him during his rehab from injury