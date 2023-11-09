Following Barcelona’s Plans to Dedicate a Museum to Messi, the LeBron James Family Foundation Announces a Museum Encapsulating Lakers Superstar’s Journey

The LeBron James Foundation recently announced the opening of a Museum at House Thirty-Three in Akron. Previously the Tangier Entertainment Complex, the building had previously been bought by the foundation and converted into an entertainment center open to all. The Museum is set to be opened to the public on November 25 with tickets expected to be priced at $23 each.

The announcement comes just months after Barcelona announced a Museum dedicated to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, according to Goal.com. The Spanish Football Club has been in a financial crisis that has forced the hierarchy to look at alternative earning methods in order to maneuver a turnaround.

One of the measures the club has taken is in the form of a Museum dedicated to the Barcelona legend, set to open next to its home stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou.

In addition to being an alternate way to turn in profits, the museum is expected to give fans an insight into the remarkable journey that Lionel Messi undertook since joining Barcelona back in October 2004.

Following suit, the LeBron James Foundation aims to do something similar by giving fans an opportunity to witness the kind of journey, and the resultant achievements that LeBron James has managed over his illustrious career that is still going on. James himself responded to the announcement, claiming that he could not wait for fans to start visiting the Museum.

“This is still so crazy to me that this is happening!!! I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we’ve built and where it all began. Ain’t nobody better mess up my room either!! Only in Akron!,” he said on Twitter.

The announcement means that LeBron is in some illustrious company which includes his greatest rival to the GOAT title, Michael Jordan.

Following in MJ’s footsteps, LeBron James got his own museum

LeBron is one of the first NBA celebrities to get a Museum dedicated to his incredible journey. While James is being honored by his own Foundation, Michael Jordan was dedicated a Museum by the Chicago City in Chicago Downtown.

Jordan had previously been given a statue outside the United Center in Chicago which was converted into an Atrium with a range of MJ-themed attractions. Apart from Jordan and now LeBron, Beijing Royal Fighters head coach Stephon Marbury was also dedicated a Museum in Beijing, owing to a lengthy career in China both as a player and coach.

The former NBA star won 3 CBA championships as a player with the Beijing Ducks and was named the head coach for the Royal Fighters after his retirement in 2019, according to ESPN.