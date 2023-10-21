76ers Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden Combined For a Whopping $115.2 Million Earnings in 2023 to Take Their Spots Among NBA’s Highest Paid Players

Philadelphia 76ers’ two best players in the form of James Harden and Joel Embiid have both made it to the list of the top 10 highest-paid players in the league. According to Forbes, both Embiid and Harden ended up earning $57,600,000 to combine for a total of $115,200,000. While Harden made a whopping $22.2 million in off-the-court earnings, he picked a cool $35.6 million in salary.

On the other hand, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid earned a whopping $47.6 million in salary in addition to another $10 million off the court. The list, shared by NBA Central on Twitter, sees the two teammates tied at 7th despite Embiid having the higher salary. Harden’s endorsement and other off-the-court earnings mean that he made exactly the same amount as the 29-year-old 6-time All-Star.

While Joel Embiid won the MVP award last season, Harden was not at his best and has been involved in a huge controversy with Daryl Morey. Still, the two players made exactly the same amount when off-the-court earnings were considered.

According to Forbes, while Embiid took home the larger salary, both of them ended up making exactly $57,600,000. This adds up to a huge $115,200,000, making them two of the highest earners in the league.

The list was headed by LeBron James, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo rounding off the top-5. Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson both finished ahead of the 76ers duo, while Jimmy Butler and Paul George rounded off the rest of the list.

Of course, while both Embiid and Harden made exactly the same amount, the two have had a contrasting time in the NBA in the last few months. Harden has been plagued by injuries and was far from his best during the 76ers postseason. Embiid, on the other hand, continues to be the franchise’s star player and still remains hungry for his first-ever championship.

Joel Embiid intends to go all out in the upcoming campaign

Embiid has also been concerned with the way Harden’s time seemed to have come to an end with the 76ers. When James Harden missed a team practice, Embiid claimed that he had no idea what had happened.

While 76ers fans, players, and coach Nick Nurse will all be concerned, Harden has been training hard in the past few weeks. This is despite his recent claim that his relationship with Morey is past the point of repair.

Regardless, while it is unclear if James Harden will play for the team again, Embiid is raring to go. He claimed that he was focused on being at his best and intended to push himself and his team to the limit. Whether that leads to a successful season despite the drama surrounding Harden will be interesting to see.