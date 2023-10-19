“Away From the Team”: True to Joel Embiid’s Prediction, James Harden Misses Second Team Practice Due to a ‘Personal Matter’

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 17: Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid (21) and Philadelphia 76ers Guard James Harden (1) look on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 17 76ers at Clippers Icon230117109

Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden recently missed what was his second team practice due to personal reasons, according to a tweet by 76ers journalist Noah Levick. Harden has been involved in a long standoff with the organization and recently spoke about his relationship with Daryl Morey. Claiming that the relationship cannot be repaired, Harden said that he was fully focused on the season ahead and wanted to play in the 76ers’ final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

Now, however, that might be under threat, considering the game is scheduled for 21st October. A range of 76ers personnel including head coach Nick Nurse was asked about Harden’s absence from the training session.

Star player Joel Embiid outlined that he was focused on his own fitness, and the last thing he had heard was that Harden indeed planned to play in the final exhibition game. Embiid himself seemed to speculate on the reason behind Harden’s absence, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know if anything was going on, because he’s been here. Obviously he wasn’t here today, so I think he probably had something important to do or something came up. But guys know what it is. I’ve always went on the floor and led by example, just by playing hard and also pushing myself and pushing them. And that’s what we did today. We played together, we competed, we pushed each other, and my team won a lot. That was good.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NoahLevick/status/1715043940645343327?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Embiid also revealed that he had no new information to offer, and the last thing he had heard was that Harden was going to play in the final preseason game:

“I know nothing. But last I heard or last I saw was that he was going to play in the last (preseason) game — he was hoping to play in the last game. So that’s what I saw. Like I always say, I try to stay away from these conversations.

Nurse, on the other hand, claimed that he was surprised considering the last discussion he had with James Harden.

Advertisement

Nick Nurse was surprised after James Harden skipped Philadelphia 76ers training

Nurse claimed in the post-training press conference that the last discussions he had with Harden and everyone else about him suggested that he would show up for the team practice. Nurse had consistently maintained that he and his team were “ready to go” regardless of James Harden’s presence.

However, the coach had apparently talked to Harden before the game, who had suggested that he would be attending the team practice. Furthermore, Harden himself had expressed his desire to play in the final preseason game, which meant that even his teammates were surprised due to his absence:

“Yeah. From the last discussions that I had with him and from everybody, yeah, it was a little bit (surprising),”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NoahLevick/status/1713592742339600598?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The recent development and Harden’s decision to miss the team practice have acted as yet another update on the never-ending controversy surrounding him and Daryl Morey. As things stand, Harden is expected to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, with a trade unlikely to materialize in the coming days.