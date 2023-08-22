“7ft 2″ Body with 5ft 2″ Dexterity”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Colleague Boldly Claimed 51-Year-Old ‘Breakdancing’ Center Could Suit Up in the Current League

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is probably the most physically gifted player to ever play in the NBA. The 7ft 2 inch former NBA superstar is a unique combination of size and power. In fact, his former teammate Kobe Bryant once boldly proclaimed that the Diesel could’ve been the greatest ever if he had a great work ethic. Even at the age of 51, Shaq appears to be a formidable presence with a strong build and naturally athletic tendencies. Therefore, his fellow NBA analyst at NBA on TNT, Kenny Smith, recently said that Shaq could still play in the league, even today, with a 51-year-old body.

Smith and O’Neal have worked together for over a decade now at TNT and their hilarious banter, along with co-analyst Charles Barkley, makes the show so much popular among NBA fans. You can often find them racing toward the TV screen for game analyses, which sometimes results in Shaq being pushed into Christmas trees by the former Houston Rockets guard.

Smith, like Shaq, is a former NBA champion, winning the title twice with Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets, in 1995 and 1996. Both the Big Aristotle and The Jet share a mutual respect not just professionally but also personally.

Kenny Smith claims Shaquille O’Neal could still play in the NBA

Kenny Smith recently appeared on Big Boy TV for an interview. During the show, the host candidly asked Smith to choose a retired player who could still play in the league between Shaq and Charles Barkley. Without wasting a second, ‘The Jet’ chose the Big Aristotle, admitting that the four-time NBA champion is a freak of nature. According to the former Rockets star, Shaq has a God-gifted body which allows him a seamless blend of big motor skills and fine motor skills. Therefore, the big man can still casually breakdance and jump on Christmas Trees. Here is what Smith said about Shaq;

“Before the hip surgery, he (O’Neal) could give you 5-10 minutes. Shaq…coz he is a freak of nature man. He is a freak of nature-he really is. He’s still like breakdancing, doing flips, and jumping into Christmas trees. He is such an athlete, God blessed him with like a 7ft 2 body, with a 5’2 dexterity. I call it fine motor skills or big motor skills. Shaq is the only bug guy who had fine motor skills and big motor skills…which is incredible.”

Smith pointed out that Shaq has the nimbleness and pace of a short guy as a center. This unique blend had allowed the big fella to dominate the paint for almost two decades. As a result, Smith claimed that Shaq could’ve still played 5-10 minutes in the NBA before his hip surgery.

Smith said Shaq has a habit of FaceTiming him from the bathroom

Recently, Smith made a rare appearance on SiriusXM radio and opened up about what goes on when they are not on the set. The former Rockets star said that he, Shaq, and the Chuckster sometimes FaceTime each other. However, their FaceTime calls also come with their unusual habits, which Smith has to bear every time. The 2 x NBA champion said that whenever he gets a FaceTime call from Shaq, he is always in a weird and unusual place, like his bathroom.

Smith added that Barkley also calls him sometimes and before saying anything important, he starts cussing non-stop. Smith added that even when Chuck has to wish someone a birthday, he starts with cussing.