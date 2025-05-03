7x NBA Champ Robert Horry Names the Only Reason Why Luka Doncic Will Say No to a Lakers Extension

The Lakers, unfortunately, suffered a disappointing elimination in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Timberwolves. It wasn’t the outcome the franchise wanted after their blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic. However, the deal was made primarily with the future in mind. Of course, that depends on Doncic committing to the team and signing an extension. Former Laker Robert Horry sees only one way the Slovenian star isn’t in purple and gold long-term.

Advertisement

Loyalty has never been an area of concern for Doncic. If he’d had his way, he would’ve retired as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers made the trade to build their future with Doncic as their franchise cornerstone, but that will only go as far as Doncic allows it.

The 26-year-old superstar is up for a contract extension. He is under contract for one more season, and then he may exercise his player option ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The Lakers have a luxury no other teams have: They can offer him the most money.

Doncic is eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract. Most people wouldn’t bat an eye at accepting that much money and would never consider turning it down. However, Horry joined the Nightcap podcast to reveal the one and only reason Doncic would decline to stay in Los Angeles.

“Unless [Nikola Jokic] says, ‘Hey, let’s play together,’ he’ll be in a Laker uniform,” Horry said.

It isn’t a secret that Doncic and Nikola Jokic have a close relationship. The two have spoken on many occasions regarding their desire to one day play together. Horry states that LeBron James won’t be there much longer, which will play a big role in Doncic’s decision.

James is aware of that fact. He has given Luka the space and time he needs to do what’s best for him, while at the same time, he’s let the Slovenian superstar know how much Los Angeles loves him.

“Luka knows how I feel about him,” James said. “And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That’s not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He’s [26] years old, I’m 40, so he can’t be basing his career off me. That’s just real.”

Doncic’s decision could have great ramifications for the Lakers’ future. But his involvement in the community with acts such as donating money to fix the defacing of a Kobe Bryant mural indicates his desire to stay long-term. But only time will tell.