“LeBron James made James Harden give up on the Nets!”: NBA Twitter uncovers the Nets star’s frustrated reaction to the King stealing the ball on back-to-back possesions

NBA Twitter reveals James Harden’s real-time reactions to LeBron James’s back-to-back steals and dunks during Lakers vs Nets

LeBron James may have had a ball against the Nets, but on the other side of things, James Harden didn’t have quite the same sort of night.

Don’t get us wrong, the Beard absolutely balled out during this game, scoring 33 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 45.8% from the field. However, we wouldn’t say that scoring his 35th career 30-point triple-double quite masked the annoyance of losing yet another game. In fact, it almost seems like not only did the loss itself annoy him out of his mind, but there was one… or more specifically two plays that pissed him off to no end.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

James Harden can’t believe what he is seeing as LeBron James grabs back-to-back steals during a key time in the 4th quarter

For his part, LeBron James had a similar statline, recording 33 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks during this game. And well, as the subheading hints, 2 of those steals were especially disliked by James Harden.

LeBron James’ breakaway dunks with James Harden’s reaction to them in real-time. pic.twitter.com/wTe7X8rzeV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 26, 2022

Now, we won’t go as far as to say that the rumors about him wanting to leave Brooklyn are true. But is he pissed off at his team for giving away the ball so casually? Yes. Is he tired of having little to no help? Absolutely.

Is he annoyed at not having Kyrie Irving on the floor with him? Nobody knows for sure, but we certainly think so.

