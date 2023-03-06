“Instilling Confidence in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard!”: Russell Westbrook Explains His ‘Shocking’ Role With the Clippers

Mar 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) celebrates with teammates LA Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) after making a shot against Memphis Grizzlies during second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers lost 5 straight games since acquiring Russell Westbrook. While two of those contests went to OT, their recent-most clash against the Kings witnessed a 1-point loss.

Tonight, playing against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers played some impressive basketball to grab a 135-129 win.

In the first win in the Westbrook era, the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played incredibly. While PG13 recorded a game-high of 42 points, the Klaw managed to lodge a huge 34-point, 10-rebound double-double on an efficient 45/43/100 shooting split.

Kawhi Leonard

34 PTS – 10 REB – 4 AST – 45% FG Paul George

42 PTS – 10 REB – 3 AST – 52% FG Clippers with their 1st win in the Russ era 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lSgqSWBjTb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 6, 2023

Russell Westbrook reveals his role for the Los Angeles Clippers

Clearly, Westbrook wasn’t even the 4th scoring option for Ty Lue. However, Russ played pretty well despite the underwhelming numbers on his stat line.

Playing 34:07 minutes, the former MVP scored 9 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists.

Russell Westbrook vs Grizzlies: 9 PTS

6 REB

6 AST

4-9 FG

0-2 3PT

1 STL

0 BLK Gotta limit the turnovers. pic.twitter.com/3prKlWvQHk — Clipper Tape (@clippertape) March 6, 2023

During the postgame interview, happy to clinch his first win as a Clipper, the 34-year-old spoke about his role for his new team.

According to the 6-foot-3 guard, his job included instilling confidence in PG and Kawhi. The 14-year vet further spoke about the LA-based franchise being “hard to stop” when the others fulfill their role.

“I already know. My job is to keep instilling confidence in Paul and Kawhi to do this every single night. The rest of us do our part. Whatever that may be, any given night and we’re gonna be a hard team to stop.”

Russell Westbrook on what the Clippers are capable of: “I already know. My job is to keep instilling confidence in Paul and Kawhi to do this every single night. The rest of us do our part, we’re gonna be a hard team to stop.”pic.twitter.com/JLQ8efGiN3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 6, 2023

Russ’ stats as a Clipper

Mr. Triple Double averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds during his stint as a Laker this season.

In his first 6 games as a member of the LAC, the 9-time All-Star has been recording 15.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 4 rebounds per game.

The LAC are 8th in the West, with a 34-33 record. Hopefully, Leonard and co. can gather momentum with this win and rise up a few spots in the standings.

