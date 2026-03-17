“83 Is Better Than 53”: Bam Adebayo Playfully Roasts A’ja Wilson’s Career-High

A’ja Wilson was in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, put up 83 points for the Miami Heat last week. It was the first game of his she had ever attended, and she got to witness him become the second-highest single-game scorer in NBA history. In return, Adebayo even took a playful dig at her scoring record.

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Wilson was courtside for a brief stretch but moved to a different spot out of fear of distracting the Heat star. On the night, though, nothing could have stopped Adebayo, who shocked the world. It was one of the greatest single-game performances the league has ever seen.

Now it’s being revealed that after the game, Adebayo signed a copy of his stat sheet for Wilson. On it, he playfully roasted her and her career high in points.

“83 is better than 53,” Adebayo wrote on the sheet, which Wilson reshared on her own Instagram account.

Bam signed a stat sheet for A’ja with “83 is better than 53 =P” Wilson’s career-high is 53 pic.twitter.com/Pp1J4TM2mH — (@HeatvsHaters) March 17, 2026

Wilson’s 53-point game came on August 22, 2023, against the Atlanta Dream. The performance tied the WNBA record for most points in a game, sharing it with Liz Cambage. She was highly efficient, shooting 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 from the free-throw line. It also marked just the third 50-point performance in WNBA history.

After the 83-point game, Adebayo and Wilson sat with the media together and answered questions. You could tell that they hold a great deal of adoration for one another.

“To have 83 in the first game she’s here is very special. The behind the scenes, the workouts and conversations, they’re very motivating. And obviously, you see what she does, and you get inspired every day by that. So, I’m thankful to have her in my life,” Adebayo said of Wilson.

In response, the four-time WNBA MVP opened up on why she left her courtside seat in the middle of the contest.

“I see the countless hours that he puts in. I see the early morning workouts. The questioning the self, I see all of that. And so for him to be thriving so well in that space during that time, I didn’t want to mess up any mojo because we are two of the most routine people ever,” the Las Vegas Aces icon said.

“I don’t think he has a clue how much he inspires me to be the person that I am. But to show up for him, that’s my biggest goal, is always just to be present and show up for him.”