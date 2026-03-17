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“83 Is Better Than 53”: Bam Adebayo Playfully Roasts A’ja Wilson’s Career-High

Reese Patanjo
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A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo

A’ja Wilson was in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, put up 83 points for the Miami Heat last week. It was the first game of his she had ever attended, and she got to witness him become the second-highest single-game scorer in NBA history. In return, Adebayo even took a playful dig at her scoring record.

Wilson was courtside for a brief stretch but moved to a different spot out of fear of distracting the Heat star. On the night, though, nothing could have stopped Adebayo, who shocked the world. It was one of the greatest single-game performances the league has ever seen.

Now it’s being revealed that after the game, Adebayo signed a copy of his stat sheet for Wilson. On it, he playfully roasted her and her career high in points. 

“83 is better than 53,” Adebayo wrote on the sheet, which Wilson reshared on her own Instagram account. 

Wilson’s 53-point game came on August 22, 2023, against the Atlanta Dream. The performance tied the WNBA record for most points in a game, sharing it with Liz Cambage. She was highly efficient, shooting 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 from the free-throw line. It also marked just the third 50-point performance in WNBA history.

After the 83-point game, Adebayo and Wilson sat with the media together and answered questions. You could tell that they hold a great deal of adoration for one another. 

“To have 83 in the first game she’s here is very special. The behind the scenes, the workouts and conversations, they’re very motivating. And obviously, you see what she does, and you get inspired every day by that. So, I’m thankful to have her in my life,” Adebayo said of Wilson. 

In response, the four-time WNBA MVP opened up on why she left her courtside seat in the middle of the contest. 

“I see the countless hours that he puts in. I see the early morning workouts. The questioning the self, I see all of that. And so for him to be thriving so well in that space during that time, I didn’t want to mess up any mojo because we are two of the most routine people ever,” the Las Vegas Aces icon said.

“I don’t think he has a clue how much he inspires me to be the person that I am. But to show up for him, that’s my biggest goal, is always just to be present and show up for him.” 

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

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Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

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