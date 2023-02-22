Gilbert Arenas Believes 80s NBA Players Cannot Compete in Today’s League: “The Less Talented Fuc**d Up the Talent”

NBA has kept on evolving almost every decade since its start in 1946. For good or for bad, that’s for the athletes who played in it, to decide. If you ask any former players, they consider their era the best. However, Gilbert Arenas, recently, didn’t just thrash the generation of players that played the game before him, he said they would not have a job in today’s era.

You might have heard the former 3x All-Star with his guns blazing about the previous eras of players having it easy, playing with lesser rules. But he has another point in his latest rant that puts a question mark on the 80s and early 90s basketball.

Gilbert Arenas goes ballistic on 80s players

In a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, the former Wizards guard went on a rant about how most former players who claimed to be defenders were just frauds who hacked and hurt players with no skill whatsoever.

“The less talented fuc**d up the talent,” Arenas said and obliterated the likes of Bill Laimbeer who was one of the best defenders of that era.

He had a great yet hilarious example, saying how it’s just like, an offensive player having the privilege that nobody touches him until he scores the ball, and then the same guy goes on to claim he is one of the best players in the league.

What did Gilb miss out on?

If the defenders played with no holds barred, more credit to the scorers

There’s a reason why long-term fans of the game prefer Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, and others from the 80s and 90s over the current or the previous generation.

It’s because they played against the most unjust defense in the history of the game. And Arenas with his take just justified why the offensive players of that era would reign supreme in this era while defenders from that time might really struggle to be pros.

It was a good rant anyway, the most sensible and reasonable you would find Arenas to be in recent times.

