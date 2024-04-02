“Greatest Performance I’ve Ever Seen in the NCAA Tournament”: Paul Pierce Confesses Being Mesmerized by Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark lit up the NCAA scene after dropping 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds in Iowa Hawkeyes’ 94-87 win over the LSU Tigers. This was a fitting revenge for the 2023 NCAA final when the Tigers won the championship after defeating Clark and Co. On ‘Undisputed’, Paul Pierce hailed Clark’s performance as the best he has ever seen on the NCAA scene.

The Truth was overwhelmed by the show put on by the NCAA all-time leading scorer. Appearing alongside Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, Pierce had highest of the praise for the Hawkeyes sharpshooter.

“I was mesmerized by her. And I will tell you something, this is the greatest I’ve ever seen in the NCAA Tournament girl or boy,” confessed the 2008 NBA champion.

Pierce also appreciated the fact that the much-anticipated battle “lived up to its hype”. The 10x NBA All-Star admired that Clark put up 41 points despite the scouting report which was “geared” to stop her. He also alluded to LSU’s veteran coach Kim Mulkey’s comments who called the Hawkeyes’ all-around guard a “generational player”.

While admitting he doesn’t like comparing women hoopers to men hoopers, Pierce insisted that she resembles Stephen Curry the most, compared to even legendary WNBA players. The Truth kept reiterating how the game between LSU and Iowa “surpassed” his expectations. After passing the huge Angel Reese test, what is in store for Clark and her Hawkeyes?

Iowa Hawkeyes reach their second straight Final Four

Thanks to Caitlin Clark, the program has made their second straight Final Four appearance. After the Angel Reese showdown, the next battle is no less scintillating. The Hawkeyes are going to take on the Paige Bueckers-led UConn Huskies. This is going to be a rematch of the 2021 Sweet Sixteen battle when Bueckers and Co. downed the Hawkeyes by 20 points.

After exacting revenge for the 2023 Finals against LSU, coach Lisa Bluder will be looking to settle yet another score. Depth-wise, the Huskies are depleted but they are battle-hardened. In their Elite Eight match-up, they beat Juju Watkins-led USC Trojans 80-73. In that game, Bueckers inserted 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Thus, two of the best college hoopers will square off once again. The NCAAW tournament has been a blessing this year. Each round has a subplot that draws the highest intrigue. In this wake, it will be interesting to see if Clark will lift her team to a second straight National Final appearance.