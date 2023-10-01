9 Days After ‘Unpaid Internship’ at Versace, Dwyane Wade Races $36.8 Billion Worth Brand’s Tractors: “I’m Coachable and I Want to Win!”

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently shared an Instagram video showing the kind of fun he had while driving a Porsche Tractor. After being inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame last month, Wade seems to be making the most of his retired life. About 9 days ago, he had visited the Versace headquarters in Italy for a one-day “unpaid internship.” Now, he was seen driving around a brand new Porsche tractor and seemingly had the time of his life.

Wade seemed to be having a lot of fun and tried on some of Versace’s fashionable creations as well. Now, he was seen driving around and racing on the $36.8 billion worth Porsche’s brand-new tractors. Wade again appeared to be in high spirits and claimed that driving around reminded the fields back home.

Dwyane Wade enjoys Porsche’s new tractors

Porsche had recently announced a revamp of their iconic Tractors. Sporting the same kind of look that the traditional Porsche offerings had, Wade was seen driving around the brand new $23,000 worth-RR7 model.

He showed up at the recent Rennsport Reunion Tractor Race and seemingly had the time of his life. Wade posted the following as the caption on the post:

“The ride along you never knew you needed 🚜 The tractor is the flex!”

In the footage, Wade also claimed that his passion for learning and winning makes him special.

“I’m coachable and I want to win!”

After an illustrious career that resulted in his induction into the Hall of Fame last month, Wade seems to be intent on enjoying his post-retirement life. The 3-time NBA champion claimed that driving around in the tractor reminded him of the fields back home, in Illinois.

While Wade can be expected to not have driven around in a tractor in the recent past, he seemed to have no trouble during the event. The 41-year-old is a bonafide NBA legend, and seemed to be wining when it came to driving tractors as well.

Wade has kept busy since retirement

Dwyane Wade seems to be making the most of his free time. Now 41, his NBA career is a thing of the past. However, he has an assorted portfolio as an entrepreneur and investor.

Alongside his wife Gabrielle Union, Wade is the co-owner of the Proudly firm that produces skin and hair products for African-American babies. He also has an impressive portfolio which includes multiple holdings in sports teams.

Wade is a minority stakeholder in the Utah Jazz NBA team, as well as the Chicago Sky WNBA team. He has an overall net worth of around $170 million and is the owner of multiple other companies in the field of technology, wine, and even entertainment, according to Boardroom.