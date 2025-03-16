Draymond Green Claims He Deleted His ‘Happy Birthday’ Text To Stephen Curry Out Of Fear Of Being Misinterpreted

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After weathering the ups and downs of 13 NBA seasons together, Draymond Green still gets anxious texting Stephen Curry. At least, that’s how he felt on Saturday night, when his four-championship-winning teammate turned 37.

The Warriors celebrated Curry’s birthday with a 97-94 win over the Knicks, extending their win streak to seven games. Of course, Draymond and Steph have won as many as 24 in a row during the prime of the Dubs dynasty, but something about their current resurgence has Green feeling even more grateful.

During the post-game presser at Chase Center, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year shared his jittery feelings when trying to write a birthday message for his long-time friend and teammate.

“I was just telling him, ‘Yo, I’m thankful to have you in my life. Like, you’re a sounding board for me. When I’m looking for the right answer, I know exactly where to turn to. You always tell me the right thing to do.’ And I deleted it because I didn’t want it come off the wrong way,” Green revealed.

It’s surprising that Dray felt so anxious about sharing his feelings with Steph. One would imagine that the last remaining members of the Dubs dynasty would share a bond that’s beyond oversharing. Perhaps Green just preferred talking to Curry in person.

“Texts, you never know how it comes off right? There’s no tone in it so it can come off wrong,” he explained.

Draymond Green had a heartfelt 'Happy Birthday' text written out to Steph yesterday, but got anxious about how Steph would interpret it, so he deleted it 😂 "I deleted it because I didn't want it to come off the wrong way… texts, you never know how it comes off right? There's… pic.twitter.com/bBNaJ46cIM — KNBR (@KNBR) March 16, 2025

Nonetheless, it’s heartwarming to hear Green’s admiration and appreciation for Curry, even if he felt too nervous to text it to him on his birthday. The four-time All-Star did have the opportunity to say it later that night though.

Draymond shared on his podcast that he and Jimmy Butler stayed up late celebrating Steph’s 37th birthday with him. “You know why we all stayed? ‘Cause Steph opened some incredible wine. And us three love wine the most on that team,” Green quipped.

By Green’s admission, they “went deep in the cellar” and celebrated their teammate’s birthday long into the night. Butler also supplemented the party with some bottles of Chateau Margaux, a $750 wine from France.