“Chris Paul had already reached third, all-time ?!”: Bleacher Report reveals amazing fact about Suns star after his 474th ever game with 10+ points and 10+ assists

Suns star Chris Paul passes Oscar Robertson to make incredible NBA history after recent game vs Clippers

Some could argue that Chris Paul is the greatest player of all-time at the point-guard position. Frankly, the more you think about it, the more it makes sense.

Even in his NBA career right now, at 36-years-old, the man is currently leading the Phoenix Suns to a 30-8 record, which stands as the best in the NBA. The team has even won 7 of its last 10 games. That right there is incredible for a player in his prime, never mind one that is at least 5 years past it.

But, as if Chris Paul’s legacy as a maestro at his position wasn’t solidified already, the man-made some more NBA history recently. And frankly, it’s more than just an eye-brow raiser.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Chris Paul moves to 3rd on the list of players with the most games of 10+ points and 10+ assists on the all-time leader board

We always had an idea of just how great Chris Paul is. But, even with that in mind, his most recent achievement still feels pretty crazy.

In the Suns’ most recent game vs the Clippers, CP3 recorded a triple-double, gathering 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. That stat line gave the man his 474th game with at least 10 points, and 10 rebounds, and in turn, he also accomplished a pretty sweet achievement.

CP3 now has the 3rd most games with 10+ points & 10+ assists in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/nqUdVmKOiS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2022

Many will still say that the man hasn’t won his first ring. But, to them we say, enjoy this greatness while you still have the chance to witness. Because God knows, when it’s gone, you’re going to dearly miss it.

