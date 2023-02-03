“Michael Jordan for 7 games, LeBron James for the season”: Patrick Mahomes Has the Smartest Answer to the NBA GOAT Debate

It’s been 20 years or probably even a few months more since “A Kid From Akron” namely LeBron Ramone James started getting compared to the NBA’s greatest of all time, Michael Jeffery Jordan. To this day, there has been no non-debatable answer for it. However, Patrick Mahomes could have found one.

The Super Bowl is around. So, it’s natural for the media houses to have some on their show from the teams that made it to the big game this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs Quarter Back, who will himself be chasing the GOAT in Football, and while he is at the third attempt to close the gap between him and Tom Brady, Mahomes took time to come on to FS1 and talk about both the Super Bowl and basketball.

Patrick Mahomes chooses his GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan in a peculiar way

On Thursday night, First Things First had Patrick Mahomes for a decently long interview, asking him about the Super Bowl. But when Chris Broussard and Nick Wright are on, how can any athlete leave without answering who is better between MJ and LeBron?

Although Chiefs QB tried dodging that discussion despite their names being framed into every other question, he had to answer when it came directly, and he did it probably the best way possible.

“If I had to take one for a game or an entire series, I would take Michael Jordan but for a full entire season, I would go with LeBron because he can do a little bit of everything,” said Mahomes.

Why is it the best answer to this debate?

By now, we should know who is the most reliable man to lead an NBA team to the Finals, irrespective of if the team is full of superstars or does not have any. It is LeBron James.

His 9/10 appearance in the NBA Finals between 2011-20 was a testament to his skills, leadership, will, determination, and love for the game which is bigger than anyone else’s before him.

But we also know who is the man to lead a team when it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the man with a 6-0 Finals record, Michael Jordan. So, what Mahomes said, is precisely the answering of we have all been wondering about for years.

