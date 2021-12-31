Basketball

“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months

“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"It's similar to having relationship problems": Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on F1 drivers 'not agreeing' with the FIA's decision making
Next Article
KL Rahul captain: IND vs SA ODI squad 2022 announced; Rohit Sharma injured, Hardik Pandya dropped
NBA Latest Post
“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months
“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months

Bradley Beal finally gets vaccinated against COVID-19 and reveals that he was thinking about his…