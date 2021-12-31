“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months

Bradley Beal finally gets vaccinated against COVID-19 and reveals that he was thinking about his family more so than anything else.

The NBA has seen a substantial amount of stars refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine this season, with many others sharing a level of skepticism towards it. Bradley Beal was one of these players who revealed earlier this ‘22 offseason that he felt no pressure to get the shot.

Other stars across the league like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, and Michael Porter Jr showed their hesitance towards getting vaccinated over the summer, with the Nets superstar still not having gotten the vaccine to this day.

Bradley Beal on the other hand, like Andrew Wiggins, has finally gotten the COVID-19 vaccine but doesn’t seem all too pleased about. It’s safe to say that he got it more so to protect his family rather than as a service towards the league to allow him to keep playing without endangering his teammates.

Bradley Beal on the number of cases across the league despite getting vaccinated.

Bradley Beal shares his thoughts on finally getting the vaccine after over 2 months into the 2021-22 NBA season:

“Ninety percent of our league is vaccinated, and we’re still going down like flies. So we’re just trying to make sure that we’re all protected. For me, selfishly, I’m more concerned about my father and my family. The last thing I want to do is see him in the hospital and on the table. So if that helps, then OK, I’ll do it. But I still have a lot of questions and concerns about it, for sure.”

The public needs to understand that getting vaccinated does not affect that incidence of getting COVID. This is almost an impossibility at this point. What the vaccine does is create humoral immunity that greatly decreases the chance that upon getting infected, the person with COVID will suffer from serious consequences.

So, the ‘dropping like flies’ comment doesn’t make any sense as nobody’s dropping like flies. The players who are vaccinated experience a bit of discomfort, remain in Health and Safety Protocols, and return to play.