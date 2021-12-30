“Moved to Cabo in the offseason, I was eating tacos and drinking tequila!”: LeBron James describes how the Lakers superstar’s Lobos 1707 love affair began a few years back

LeBron James is now at that point in his basketball career when he’s essentially using it to expand his business interests everywhere.

A man like LeBron James has never needed introductions at any point over the last 20-odd years. He’s been the media darling for everyone at ESPN. A mere mention of the man’s name is worth several million dollars on a weekly, monthly basis.

He’s dominated the entire basketball world with unparalleled visibility especially since his move to Miami in 2010. That particular ‘Decision’ was a power move that broke the NBA’s free agency 4th wall, in Iman Shumpert’s words.

Since then, James has blazed many, many, MANY new trails for his colleagues in the NBA. One can indeed be thankful for the most hyped and successful prospect in the history of the NBA for many advancements.

LeBron James is also far from the first athlete to invest successfully in the liquor business. His Lobos 1707 tequila is something that has been a prominent feature of his social media mentions recently. James loves his tequilas with a passion, and he described how it started on Uninterrupted last year.

LeBron James explains how Lobos 1707 became one of his passions

James says his passion for tequila and for Lobos 1707 began with a few investments made not long back:

“It was a point in my life 2 summers ago, or last summer (2019) – I started to drink tequila, like heavily. All I was drinking was wine and tequila. I put the hard liquor that I was doing in my 20s.”

“In your 20s, you’re trying to figure – ok, what do I like? How do I like that? OK I’m going with this, or whatever. But now I’m in my 30s and wine and tequila is like – I’m good with that!”

“3-and-a-half years ago (2017), I bought a place in Cabo – nice vacation place. We partnered with a couple of guys. And if you know Cabo, it’s the King of tequila. So I would go to the bar – we have like a big beach-house bar at our property and they have a hundred different tequilas.”

James went on to describe the different types of tequila his property at Cabo’s got enlisted at his beachhouse bar. Richard Jefferson chipped in with tequila styles of his taste before Road Trippin’ moved onto a different road.