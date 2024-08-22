Dwight Howard Shoots His Shot for Higher 3-Point Ratings After Ronnie 2K Responds to Earlier Remark

Dwight Howard came across a video of his face scans and ratings over the years in NBA 2K and wasn’t pleased. He criticized the game’s creators for their inaccuracies, which prompted Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie2K, the company’s Digital Marketing Director, to apologize. But the center sensed an opportunity and put forth an incredible proposition.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year posted a montage of his in-game avatars and ratings on NBA 2K titles on X, and captioned it,

“Man don’t none of those look like me and they had me at a 93 in 09 and a 96 in 2013 that’s how you know these ratings ain’t accurate.”

In response, Ronnie 2K jokingly apologized and noted that he was working hard to satisfy everyone’s demands.

Sorry Dwight I am trying — Ronnie 2K 2K25 (@Ronnie2K) August 22, 2024

Howard could have responded to this with another rant. But he saw this as an opportunity to try and get the current version of him in the game, despite no longer being in the NBA. So, in another X post, he wrote,

“Aye Put Taiwan Dwight in there and put my 3point ratings up.”

Aye Put Taiwan Dwight in there and put my 3point ratings up 😂🔥 https://t.co/8loAyVaN3M pic.twitter.com/lZNIlbh7Ev — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 22, 2024

Howard not only wants to see himself in NBA 2k25, despite not being in the league, but he also wants a higher three-point shooting ability, suggesting that he was good from beyond the arc during his time in Taiwan. However, that’s far from the truth.

Per Basketball Asia, he banked only 22.9% of his three-point attempts in the T1 League. But given that he was never a good jump shooter on the court or in NBA 2K, perhaps 22.9% is a marked improvement.

Regardless, Howard’s proposition will likely be shot down. It’s highly improbable that NBA 2K would add players from other leagues as it’d cause a licensing issue and would also not be particularly interesting for NBA fans.

The center hasn’t given up hope on returning to the NBA. If he does, he’d also be back in the video game. Perhaps then he could have a real discussion about three-point shooting.