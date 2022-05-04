“It’s time for James Harden to change the narrative but he’s got to be better”: Reggie Miller addresses The Beard not being in shape and shrinking up come playoff time

NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes the series against the Heat is James Harden’s chance to change the narrative about his playoff performances.

With MVP front-runner Joel Embiid out with a right orbital fracture, the odds have shifted highly in favor of the Miami Heat in the series against the Sixers. The Philly team doesn’t match the deep and talented lineup of the Heat.

Though the Sixers have a former MVP and three-time scoring champ in James Harden, the 32-year-old is not the scoring beast he once was in Houston. Unfortunately, things haven’t been the same since his hamstring injury in 2021. There have been several questions raised over The Beard’s fitness too.

Post his stint with the Rockets, Harden’s game has shifted more towards the role of a facilitator, a complete shift from his iso-ball style of playing. However, with Embiid out, Harden can no longer take the backseat and needs to step up his game on the offensive end of schemes.

Also read: “I’ll take Year 20 LeBron James over today’s James Harden any day!”: Skip Bayless brutally goes after the Sixers’ star for his abysmal Game-1 performance sans Joel Embiid

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Pacers legend Reggie Miller addressed Harden’s struggles and how he could wipe the stain of playoff struggles from his legacy.

Reggie Miller on the series against the Heat being the perfect opportunity for James Harden.

Harden, who recently surpassed Miller on the all-time 3-point list, had some advice from the Pacers veteran ahead of Game Two against the Heat. Harden had a mere 16-points in Game One against the Miami team and was 5-for-13 from the field.

The former Rockets superstar disappeared in the second half of the game, scoring 4-points and attempting four shots from the field. Harden, who hasn’t had an impressive track record come playoff time, has failed to change the perception.

James Harden on the Sixers is averaging fewer PPG

RPG

SPG

BPG

FGA

FG%

on more MPG than when he was on the Nets this season, where he reportedly had quit on the team. pic.twitter.com/ePJAQA3eaE — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2022

Miller, who recently appeared on the Dan Patrick show, had some advice for the former MVP.

“There’s a lot of pressure, and let’s remember James Harden’s history in the playoffs, right, not very good and very inconsistent play, but this is a time for James to kind of change that narrative because your MVP candidate is gone probably till Game Three or Four and you’re in the semi-finals against a Miami team. It’s a culture in Miami, defense first, we play for one another, like size guys and it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be rough on James Harden, and we’ve seen James shrink up come playoff time against teams like the Miami Heat, but this is a time for him to change the narrative, but he’s got to be better.”

(17:36 mark)

Miller added,

“I just don’t think he’s ever been in shape like his MVP years when he won the MVP, and he was runner-up two or three years. I thought he was in much better shape, and he just hasn’t been that same James Harden the last two or three years.”

Also read: “Did James Harden hit South Beach at halftime of tonight’s Game 1 in Miami? I couldn’t find him in the second half.”: Skip Bayless calls out James Harden for poor showing against the Miami Heat

Well, Reggie does make some valid points, as this might be the perfect opportunity for Harden to get the playoff monkey off his back.