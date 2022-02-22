“A 7-footer, 20-year-old that can do everything, Evan Mobley is literally a unicorn”: Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen reason why the Cavs big man is their pick for the 2022 ROTY race

Lauding Evan Mobley, Darius Garland hilariously mentioned how he was glad that he didn’t have to play against the former USC Trojan.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the most surprising team this season. After finishing below 13th in all 3 seasons since LeBron James’ departure, the Cavs have finally turned back to their winning ways. Apart from Darius Garland’s breakout season, acquiring Evan Mobley with their #3 pick of the 2021 Draft has been a huge factor in the organization’s recent success.

The 20-year-old big man has been one of the best rookies of his class ever since the season started. Despite being sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols, the 7-footer has managed to make a huge impact on the Cavs.

Also Read: NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne reveals the reason behind the Jeanie Buss franchise not signing Deebo

Averaging a solid 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks so far this season, the former USC Trojan has consistently been ranked #1 in the NBA’s rookie ladder.

“The whole league knows Evan Mobley by now”: Jarrett Allen

Mobley had a pretty successful All-Star Weekend. Playing in front of his own home crowd, Evan helped Team Barry to win the Clorox Rising Stars tournament and went on to win the Skills Challenge.

During the auspicious event, his teammates were asked to speak about his season so far.

“He is literally a unicorn,” said teammate Darius Garland. “Seven-footer, 20 years old that can do everything. I’m glad I play with him. I’m happy to have him on my team so I don’t have to go against him.”

“He is one of a kind,” Allen added. “Defense, offense, and now half court.”

“I think the whole league knows Evan by now,” Allen quipped. “If they’ve ever driven to the paint, they definitely know him. The NBA should know him by now.”

Talking about Evan’s ROTY chances, the All-Star duo stated:

“He is our Rookie of the Year,” Garland said.

“I second that,” said Allen.

Also Read: Bill Walton gushes over the Nuggets MVP while talking about their interactions from the ASW

As of now, Mobley is clearly the favorite to win the 2022 ROTY honors.