Basketball

“A close friend told me that I taught Kobe Bryant empathy”: Lakers legend, 2-time champion Pau Gasol describes what he taught the Black Mamba during his time with the NBA great

"A close friend told me that I taught Kobe Bryant empathy": Lakers legend describes what he taught the Black Mamba during his time with the NBA great
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"But I don’t give up" - Michael Andretti still remains eager to become an F1 team owner despite failed Sauber bid
Next Article
"An American driver"– Michael Andretti reveals who would have he brought in F1 if Sauber was acquired by him
NBA Latest Post
"A close friend told me that I taught Kobe Bryant empathy": Lakers legend describes what he taught the Black Mamba during his time with the NBA great
“A close friend told me that I taught Kobe Bryant empathy”: Lakers legend, 2-time champion Pau Gasol describes what he taught the Black Mamba during his time with the NBA great

Former Lakers superstar and Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol remembers what he taught his friend…