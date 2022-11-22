“A Cyborg, Don’t Think I’m Human, Need to Get Lab Tested!”: $80 Million Worth Ja Morant Makes Michael Jordan Like Statement

Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the league, and coming off an incredible campaign last year, the Grizzlies All-Star guard seems to have only improved.

The Memphis Grizzlies seemed to take on a new form last year when they finished the year at 56-26, good for 2nd place in the highly competitive Western Conference.

They challenged throughout the playoffs too. Ja Morant faced injuries in the postseason, but even then the Grizzlies made it to the second round where they took the Golden State Warriors to 6 games.

Each game was highly contested and even with Ja being out for the last three games, the Grizzlies didn’t bow out without a fight. Memphis is now looking strong after a slow start to the year, and the $80 million worth Ja Morant is once more leading the way.

The way that @JaMorant reads the action and anticipates the pass without giving it away to the inbounder… Incredible stuff last night. pic.twitter.com/GMEizwjuFL — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

Ja Morant shows off his invincibility

A couple nights ago, Ja Morant injured his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The star guard had sprained his ankle, and it looked unlikely that he would return until at least a week.

However, a return is looking more likely to be sooner rather than later. Morant has been upgraded from out to questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

It’s incredible how quickly Morant is pushing to get back on the court, and when he was asked about it, he didn’t shy away from showing his confidence and ability to get back to playing basketball as soon as possible.

I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response: “A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 22, 2022

Morant clearly is some sort of cyborg if he’s able to make such a quick return. Ankle sprains are some of the most common, but also some of the most painful injuries basketball players go through, but clearly Morant can fight through it and showcase his talents to the world.

Morant likens himself to Michael Jordan

If there’s anybody who’s the king of making statements like these, it’s Michael Jordan. Jordan was the epitome of confidence and taking it right to other players.

Most notably, Jordan was known for his incredible trash-talking, centered around his self-confidence. For example, the ‘Shrug Game’ was built on Jordan’s confidence. He knew that if he wanted to, he could drill 3’s, and that’s exactly what he did, hitting 6 in the first half after getting called out by Clyde Drexler.

#OTD: The Shrug Game Michael Jordan sets #NBAFinals record for points (35) & threes (6) in a half in Game 1 of the 1992 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/C73Gs4T8hQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2017

