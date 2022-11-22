“Ben Simmons’ Return to Philly Would Have Unprecedented Reactions!”: Stephen A Smith Draws Parallel to LeBron James’ Return to Cleveland

Tonight features one of the most anticipated matches of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome the Brooklyn Nets along with the returning Ben Simmons.

This will be Simmons’ first-ever match in Philly since his controversial trade. As such, all eyes will be on the Australian star and the Sixers Nation.

With how things have unfolded thus far, many speculate about possible outcomes. Well, Stephen A. Smith expects unprecedented reactions different from LeBron James’ return to Cleveland in 2010.

Stephen A. Smith expects unexpected reactions from Sixers fans upon Ben Simmons’ return

Ben Simmons is finally returning to Philadelphia, and the entire basketball world is watching. After all, it’s not like Ben left on the best of terms.

With that in mind, First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith is unsure of what can be expected. If anything, he believes that Sixers fans will not react similarly to how Cleveland did when LeBron James made his return with Miami.

“I worked in Philadelphia for 17 and a half years as a reporter and a columnist. What Ben Simmons is in for tonight? I don’t know if we’ve ever known of an athlete that’s going to go through what he’s gonna go through tonight!”

Smith would further elucidate how Cavs fans reacted to LeBron James’ return in 2010. Specifically, how heartbroken and depressed they were at his departure and that Simmons should not expect the same emotions from Philly. After all, this man quit on the city and the 76ers franchise.

Safe to say that Ben can expect severe hostility from the Sixers Nation. It is not going to be pretty.

Philadelphia accepted Simmons even when the young man was struggling for form

The city of Philadelphia has some of the most passionate fans in sports. That is why, depending on who you are, you could develop a love or hate relationship with its people. In the case of Ben Simmons, the City of Brotherly Love accepted him wholeheartedly, poor three-point shooting and all!

BEN SIMMONS HIT HIS FIRST NBA 3-POINTER. pic.twitter.com/yFMRqLzDFc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2019

It’s clear to see just how things have changed over the years. Ben better be ready for what is to come tonight.

