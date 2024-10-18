A Disastrous Season at Spurs Could Spell the End of Chris Paul’s Career

Chris Paul, entering the 20th season of his NBA career, is wise enough to understand time is at a premium. The fact that at 39 CP3 still garnered interest from franchises speaks volumes about CP3’s worth as a player. San Antonio Spurs roped in the two-decade veteran in July this year with a one-year, $11 million deal. Just a year though.

A year to prove himself once again, much like how he has done in the six franchises he has played for before the Spurs. However this time, the stakes are different: it is to keep going, and if it comes to that, end things on a high.

Last season, Paul was with the Golden State Warriors — again, a one-year stint, which was, arguably, the worst season of his career. At Golden State, his record run of 1,365 consecutive starts snapped when he came off the bench in a game in October. It was the lowest-scoring season of his career too.

CP3 averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He played 58 games in the 2023-24 season and only managed to add 533 points to his career tally. Clearly, he has seen better days, or rather, seasons. Much better. Then again, the writing that’s on the wall now was in the making for a few years.

The point guard’s career has been on a decline over the last two seasons. Before the disaster in Golden State, his season with the Phoenix Suns was no different. Paul averaged 13.9 points per game, his lowest at the time. While it’s understandable that the numbers would peter down with age, the franchises as well as fans expect a lot more from someone of his caliber.

If the season with the Spurs turns out to be another disaster, it could truly be curtains on CP3’s glorious career.

Chris Paul must produce a special season with the Spurs

Having a good 2024-25 season will definitely be a dream script for CP3. And, he has the right setting in San Antonio, a team that needs inspiration. All he has to do is reach deep down and pull out a Chris Paul special.

The Spurs have got him on board to become the stabilizing factor in a team full of youngsters. How he manages to team up with Victor Wembanyama is something to look forward to.

Fans got a sneak preview of that — a fleeting glimpse rather, in the preseason games.

In his debut game against the Magic, Paul had an underwhelming outing. The 39-year-old had five points, two rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes. However, he did produce one of the best moments of the preseason with Wemby. The veteran threw a lob for the 20-year-old in the first quarter and the reigning ROTY dunked it on Moritz Wagner.

Coach Gregg Popovich heaped praise on his seasoned lynchpin after the game. He said, “He’s so wise, and he’s got so much experience. Sometimes I get mesmerized listening to him just say things to players.”

That game also put into perspective the role Paul is expected to play for the franchise. His experience, along with Wemby’s physical attributes will be the deadly combo that the Spurs would like to unleash on the rivals.

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich talks being able to work with Chris Paul: “He’s so wise, and he’s got so much experience.. sometimes I get mesmerized listening to him say things to players..” Full clip 🔽 Follow @spurfectblog #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4kFkoneHXB — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) October 10, 2024

The Spurs center is also very excited about playing with one of the most experienced players in the league. After teaming up with CP3 for the first time, he said, “Being on the court with him certainly feels like he has things in control, so it’s a reassuring a bit. It’s one more teammate I can rely on in tough moments.”

I asked Spurs PF Victor Wembanyama about his experience being on the floor with Chris Paul: “Being on the court with him certainly feels like he has things in control, so it’s a reassuring a bit… it’s one more teammate I can rely on in tough moments..” FULL 🔽@spurfectblog pic.twitter.com/OT46eKx4xB — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) October 10, 2024

Can Paul arrest the Spurs’ long slump?

The Spurs had a very disappointing run last season, finishing 14th in the conference. The franchise has been in a slump for a few years now. The last time they made it to the playoffs was in 2018-19. Since then, they have always finished the regular season outside of the top 10. The only high point has been Wemby’s rookie season last year.

The franchise is working towards reviving its reputation in the league. With a floor general like CP3, the Spurs could turn things around in the upcoming season if they get their game plan as well as game face right.

Experience is a plus when it comes to Paul, yes. However, the question is whether he is too past his prime to make the kind of impact the Spurs are hoping he would make.

He will make his regular-season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on October 24. And, needless to say, he will be under pressure. After all, his career is on the line.

Now, for a player like Paul, who does not have to prove anything to anyone at the age that he is now, the pressure is not to resurrect or continue his career. It is to go out on his own terms, on a high. Neutrals and the Spurs would definitely hope CP3 comes out on top in this challenge.