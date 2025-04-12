Angel Reese Reveals How Lisa Leslie’s Words Fueled Her Confidence Before WNBA Leap

Lisa Leslie was the first player to score 6,000 points in a career in WNBA history and is fourth all time in rebounds. It is undeniable that, as arguably the first true superstar the WNBA ever saw, her word is among the most influential and respected in women’s basketball. So it should come as no surprise that she believes in Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese’s abilities and offered her advice that led to an excellent rookie year.

Chiney Ogwumike was joined by some recognizable stars in Tampa, Florida. While attending the women’s Final Four, the ESPN analyst shared detailed conversations with her sister, Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell, Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, ESPN anchors Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter, Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray, and the aforementioned Reese.

The Uninterrupted podcast is full of insights about the growth of women’s basketball and its continued rise in popularity, but it was Angel’s detailed respect for those who came before her that intrigued fans.

Chiney brought up the former face of the league, framing her as a big sister. Despite the fact that Ogwumike and Reese are separated by more than a decade, the latter echoed the same experience. The young star detailed that before she had even entered the 2024 WNBA draft, she received a call from Leslie claiming that she was ready for the WNBA games and schedule.

Reese called Leslie an inspiration and explained how they connected through frequent workouts.

“Just being able to work with her and see things… A lot of people think it’s hard to take constructive criticism…” said Reese, “but I want people to sit there and be real with me. Be real with me and tell me what to work on.”

Leslie and Reese specifically worked on scoring from the post and at-rim finishing, a skill set that would immediately enhance Reese’s ability at the net.

Unfortunately, Reese has become a lightning rod for largely undeserved ad hominem attacks. She took a quick second to detail that the last year has been hard for her. She has been followed and harassed, including an incident where someone found her address. Leslie commended her for her strength and resilience in the face of this abuse.

The LSU product just set the record for total and offensive rebounds in a season and will likely continue to climb the all-time ranks, maybe one day reaching Leslie’s caliber. It seems unfair to insist that these former superstars are wrong about Reese’s talent because of unflattering clips.

One thing is certain, however. Reese is here to stay. She was an All-Star as a rookie and will be one of the faces of the league going forward. If Lisa Leslie, of all people, is convinced she will be successful, I don’t think there’s any other way it ends up. From one generation to the next, guidance from the greats is always a good thing.