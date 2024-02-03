Shaquille O’Neal Hypes Up Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s Shooting Skills Days After McDonald’s All-American Selection

Of Shaquille O’Neal‘s three daughters, his youngest, 17-year-old Me’Arah O’Neal, is the most promising basketball player in the family. The four-star prospect is wrapping up her senior year at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas, where she can be often seen dominating the basketball court.

Advertisement

Shaq shared a clip of his daughter’s shooting prowess on his Instagram stories recently to hype her up after a good game. In the video, Me’Arah could be seen receiving a pass just outside the line during a high school game. She instantly identifies the mismatch with her defender and launches a smooth jumper from beyond the arc to sink it in and extend her team’s lead.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C23ofJnLync/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4 high school star’s shooting form looks incredibly refined and technically sound. Me’Arah’s NBA legend father wasn’t known for his shooting ability and spent most of his career dominating the paint both on the offensive and the defensive end. However, his youngest daughter’s game is more in tune with today’s demands. Me’Arah’s elder sister, Taahirah O’Neal, also shared the clip on her Instagram page and fired a warning, writing,

“She’s just getting started.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1753659721968460278?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last week, Me’Arah, like her father, was selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game, an All-Star contest featuring the nation’s best high school graduates. Shaq celebrated the selection in his usual way on social media.



In the 1989 McDonald’s All-American Game, Shaquille O’Neal scored 18 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and recorded six blocks in a 112-103 victory for his team. He was named the game’s MVP alongside Bobby Hurley. Me’Arah can follow in her father’s footsteps on April 2nd in her hometown.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie ecstatic about daughter Me’Arah following in dad’s footsteps

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife and Me’Arah’s mother, Shaunie, was overjoyed about her daughter’s selection to play in the McDonald’s All-American Girls Game. She shared a photo on Instagram celebrating the achievement with a caption that read,

“Super proud Mom Moment!!! Me’Arah O’Neal is a McDonald’s All American 2024!!!!!I’m so happy and proud of you! You worked so hard for this, you earned this spot. SHINE BRIGHT BABYGIRL!!!!”

Me’Arah paid homage to her mother and commented,

“My whole entire world, you the real goat! i love you momma!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2dSx3yreKW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 17-year-old was expected to follow her father in more ways than one. It was rumored that she’d play college basketball at Louisiana State University. Shaquille O’Neal and his son Shareef both played at LSU. However, Me’Arah surprisingly committed to the University of Florida.

LSU is the best women’s basketball team in the NCAA. They are the reigning national champions and are expected to go back-to-back. However, Me’Arah is keen on building her legacy. She turned down the opportunity to play for her father’s alma mater and the best team in the country. Instead, she’ll suit up for the Florida Gators and aim to flip the program’s fortunes