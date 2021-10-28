“A DUB is a DUB! Shaqtin, I’m ready for my moment!”: Wizards’ Bradley Beal reacts to all the trolls over his Shaqtin’ A Fool moment in the win over the Celtics

Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal embraces his trolling, as he produces a great moment for Shaqtin’ A Fool in last night’s win

Last night was a night of upsets. The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 26 point lead and lost to the Thunder. The Heat took down the Nets, the Wolves beat the reigning Champions. The Washington Wizards continued on their hot start to the season. They went to the TD Garden and took down the Celtics 116-107. With this win, they improve to a 3-1 start to the season, which is a massive upgrade from the previous season.

A big part of the Wizards’ success has been the additions of Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell, and Kyle Kuzma. Bradley Beal hasn’t been as explosive as the previous season but has been contributing his part. However, during last night’s win, Beal had a different kind of contribution. He made his case for this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Bradley Beal embraces the trolls, as he makes a case for Shaqtin’ A Fool

After missing an easy layup, an easy putback, Beal managed to finally tip the ball in, but the buzzer had gone off till then. As seen on the court, Bradley couldn’t stop laughing. After the game, he got on top of the situation and put a tweet regarding the same.

A DUB is a DUB! @shaqtin, I’m ready for my moment 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xN3FysRsxq — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 28, 2021

NBA Twitter till then had some hilarious reactions.

Went from good defense to shaqtin a fool in the matter of 5 secs — Tay (@TAYON2K) October 28, 2021

While Kuzma laughing like he don’t do it every game 😭😭 — Fleqk on tiktok (@Fleqks) October 28, 2021

He’s just mocking his old teammate Russell Westbrook chill out — 👨‍🍼 (@thezachattack_2) October 28, 2021

That’s what you get for not being vaccinated — Jakeviousmingo (@jakeviousmingo) October 28, 2021

There were a lot of jokes poked, but at the end of the day, Beal is right. As long as the Wizards win, this doesn’t matter. However, it would be a shocker if we don’t see it in this week’s edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool.