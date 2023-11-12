“A Foot Taller Than Everyone Else”: Pat Beverley Picks 7ft 4″ Victor Wembanyama over Chet Holmgren Ahead of the Anticipated Matchup Between the Rookies

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are among the top rookie prospects expected to shine this regular season. The NBA community has been divided on their favorite pick amongst these two rookies, which does explain the insane hype and expectations surrounding their potential.

Throughout the off-season and since the start of the regular season, several former players and NBA analysts have deliberated on which of the two holds more significant potential. Ahead of these two rookies’ much-anticipated matchup on Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers star Patrick Beverley revealed his belief that Victor Wembanyama will trump Chet Holmgren, simply because he is a foot taller than everyone else on the court.

Addressing the much-anticipated matchup of the two rookies in the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, Pat Bev refused to classify Wemby and Holmgren as number one or two on his podcast. Instead, he viewed the two rookies as units 1A and 1B due to their unique potential. However, when Pat Bev was forced to choose between the two rookies, Beverley chose the 7ft 4″ star, given his height advantage in the league.

“I gotta go Wembanyama. It’s 1A, 1B Chet. No disrespect. I like the s**t you doing bro…It ain’t about smooth. He’s a foot taller than everybody else. Chet is also. But like, Wembanyama, that’s my final answer.”

Currently, Wembanyama is slightly ahead of Chet Holmgren in terms of stats. While Wemby is averaging 19.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, Chet is not far behind with an average of 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Both these stars are among the top two prospects on the ladder to win the Rookie of the Year next year.

Stephen A. Smith predicts a great rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

Stephen A. Smith recently predicted the potential of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren in the league. He is eager to witness the epic showdown between these two top prospects when the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs for the In-Season Tournament group stage game.

SAS believes that Wembanyama has defied all expectations and has emerged well worth his hype. Predicting the French prodigy as a future All-Star, Smith was impressed when Wemby dropped 38 points against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, describing him as “7’4 with a handle and a J!”

SAS has also noted from his sources that Wemby and Holmgren aren’t particularly fond of each other. Describing Holmgren as a tough nut, Smith stated that the first showdown between these rookies could start an epic rivalry for the league. Perhaps this new rivalry could be heralding the beginning of a new era in the league.