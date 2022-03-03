“A healthy Zion Williamson on a team led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will be DEADLY!”: Positive update on the NOLA star’s foot injury leaves NBA Twitter in joy

New Orleans released a foot injury update for Zion Williamson. The Pels’ reports suggest that the forward will gradually progress to full weight-bearing and basketball activities.

New Orleans Pelicans fans are finally receiving a positive injury update on Zion Williamson. The forward has sat out this entire season after being expected only to miss the first 3-4 weeks of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Nevertheless, recently, the team gave a crucial update on their forward’s foot injury. In a recent post on the organization’s social media, they mentioned:

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.

He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.

He remains out indefinitely.

When asked head coach Willie Green to talk about Williamson’s rehab, he said:

“We’re all pleased with the results, that he’s progressing. But it’s still a long road ahead of him,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He’s aware of it, but he’s taking necessary steps to continue to improve. We’ll see how it goes.”

NBA Twitter reacts as the New Orleans Pelicans send a positive injury update for Zion Williamson

As soon as the franchise sent out the injury update, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Get well soon, Z! Ignore all the noise and the BS, there’s much love for you! @Zionwilliamson https://t.co/fo1ps2fwrd — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) March 3, 2022

I’ve been an jerk, I’m sorry. Heal up Zion. We all want you back asap. — Alexander Sherrod (@SherrodNOLA) March 2, 2022

Zion, BI, CJ, JV and Herb yea the league is fucked — 🗿 (@PIutoP) March 2, 2022

LETS GOOOO COME BACK ZIOGOAT pic.twitter.com/i4iDzmRAcz — Retired. (@HR_6IX) March 2, 2022

Deandre Ayton seeing Zion Williamson barreling his way inside in the first round. pic.twitter.com/NS2Bg5QAJ5 — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) March 2, 2022

Zion averaged 27-7-4 last year on 62% TS. Don’t forget. The NBA is in trouble. — Kyle (26-36) (@thezachattack_2) March 2, 2022

Adding Williamson to the deadly duo of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will surely be an interesting watch. While many fans will hope that their star suits up this season and leads them to the postseason, the team will keep his health as a priority and only play him if the doctors declare him 100% fit.