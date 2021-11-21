“A Kings fan made a mess mid-game which took 25 minutes to clean up!!”: The match between Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz gets delayed as a drunk fan barfed

A drunk man puking on the court mid-game is a sight no one would want to see. This really happened, and it caused a huge delay in the match between Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

There are several types of on-field incidents in the sports world that stop the game. It makes the audience restless sometimes, even irritates them when the issue takes too much time to resolve.

These incidents vary, player’s injury, technical issues, reviews, someone from the crowd running into the field, or throwing things on the field, are some causes of general delays these days.

Sometimes these interference are related to bowel movements. That’s when it gets disgusting. Although it is a human thing, and we’ve got to let our bowels do what they’ve got to do, no one in the audience can come prepared to watch someone poop or piss or vomit on the field.

Also read: NBA Twitter takes notice of the Hornets star as he writes his name in NBA history yet again

If it happens to an athlete, it’s okay. Like the famous flue game of Michael Jordan. They are trying to perform even with their difficulties, that’s encouraging for fans they don’t get disgusted by it. It’s when someone beside you does it or someone sitting close to the court does it. One such incident happened last night.

A drunk fan puked courtside in Sacramento

When Sacramento Kings hosted Utah Jazz, fans came in excited as the Kings, even though having a not-so-good record, are playing exciting basketball. While their team was trying to come back in the game that they were trailing, the match was interrupted by a mishap.

Everyone courtside had to witness an individual, who did not look very sober, puking his guts out on the court.

This Kings fan made a mess man 😭 pic.twitter.com/TtHiBSKx6J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2021

Shout out to the cleaning guys who were up to cleaning the mess as soon as possible. But the drunk individual was so hammered that he puked on himself again when these sorry officials were already cleaning the mess made by him earlier.

This craziness stopped the game for 29 minutes. All the players were looked to be enjoying and disgusted at the same time. Jordan Clarkson meanwhile gave this wholesome reaction which would be one of the best NBA GIFs for years to come.

Also read: NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season

Everything considered, the game ended on a bad note for the Kings and their fans and on the worst note for the poor cleaning officials. Please drink responsibly young and drunk fans.