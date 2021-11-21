“Are we really supposed to be upset about Ben Simmons when Tyrese Maxey is playing like Michael Jordan?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season

NBA Twitter reacts as Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey flourishes while Ben Simmons continues to be absent from the team

So do the Philadelphia 76ers really not need Ben Simmons after all?

If we’re being honest here, Tyrese Maxey should hardly be a surprise to anyone in the NBA community, even though he is.

During his first year, Maxey put up 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting 46.2% from the field. Now, those numbers aren’t eye-popping in any capacity. However, it needs to be considered that he was coming off the bench for a very good 76ers team last season, and was immediately a massive contributor.

Still, even for those that may actually have expected him to be good, certain stats from recent weeks will do more than just raise eyebrows. In fact, it may be an indication of an All-Star ceiling for the player, maybe even beyond.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Tyrese Maxey has been averaging over 25 points per game in recent games for the 76ers

Yes, you read that right. No, we aren’t lying.

Don’t believe us? Peep the tweet below.

Tyrese Maxey over his last 6 games: 25.7 PPG

4.5 APG

3.8 RPG

57% FG

48% 3PT

92% FT He’s now averaging 18.4p, 4.6a, 3.7r

52% FG, 42% 3PT, 87% FT on the season pic.twitter.com/XTYHpWKxQO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2021

Yep. He’s been that good. And you just know the NBA community was going to say something about it.

We really supposed to sit here and not be upset w ben Simmons when maxey already playing like this in his 2nd year?‍♂️ — Jabs (@JabrilMcKeithen) November 21, 2021

Best number 0 in the league — (@SixersTre) November 21, 2021

Now, it remains to be seen if and when Ben Simmons really comes back to this team. But, with Maxey being a far more capable scorer, and learning to make plays as well in just his sophomore year, does this franchise really need their All-Star point guard?

Frankly, if Tyrese Maxey continues to develop as rapidly as he has, we don’t think so.

