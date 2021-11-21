Basketball

“Are we really supposed to be upset about Ben Simmons when Tyrese Maxey is playing like Michael Jordan?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season

"Are we really supposed to be upset about Ben Simmons when Tyrese Maxey is playing like Michael Jordan?!": NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Is Harshal Patel brother of Axar Patel: Are Harshal Patel and Axar Patel related?
Next Article
"Tell Esteban to defend like a lion"– Fernando Alonso instructs Esteban Ocon to return his Hungary favour at Qatar
NBA Latest Post
"Are we really supposed to be upset about Ben Simmons when Tyrese Maxey is playing like Michael Jordan?!": NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season
“Are we really supposed to be upset about Ben Simmons when Tyrese Maxey is playing like Michael Jordan?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the sophomore guard starts to catch fire this season

NBA Twitter reacts as Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey flourishes while Ben Simmons continues…