“LaMelo Ball really chasing after LeBron James and Luka Doncic!”: NBA Twitter takes notice of the Hornets star as he writes his name in NBA history yet again

Hornets star LaMelo Ball makes NBA history yet again after recording his third career triple-double against the Hawks

We’ve said this before. Even when LaMelo Ball isn’t quite having the best shooting night, he manages to do other things on the court.

Now, of course, the Charlotte Hornets did end up losing against the Atlanta Hawks, with a final score of 105-115. However, it wasn’t the kind of loss where fans don’t understand why they support the team. Quite the contrary actually.

Yes, it is preferable to not go down in the first place. However, the team did have quite a few encouraging things to take away from this game. For one, Miles Bridges was very, very impressive as the team’s offensive outlet in crunch time, even scoring 35 points during this match.

Secondly, and most importantly for us here, LaMelo Ball had a bit of a historic night, putting him in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, and even LeBron James.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball has now tallied up the 4th highest triple-doubles for players 20 years old or younger

Most fans of LaMelo Ball will know, while he did get picked 3rd overall, the man probably had more detractors than lovers at the time.

Those who adored him tried to convince everybody else to pay attention, and think about just how good he could be. But, we don’t think even they expected him to be this good right out of the gate.

And now… well take a look at the tweet below to see what he has done this time.

LaMelo Ball now has three career triple-doubles, tied for 4th most in NBA history at age 20 or younger. The only players with more are Luka Dončić (21), Magic Johnson (7) and LeBron James (5). pic.twitter.com/pspRhROH9U — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2021

If that isn’t elite company, we don’t know what is.

