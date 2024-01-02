“A Level of Incompetence and Disrespect”: Isiah Thomas Beefs With $25.89 Billion Company Over Botched Service

Detroit Pistons legend and 2x NBA champion Isiah Thomas did not have the best start to 2024. Thomas had to miss his appearance on NBA TV, where he was part of the regular panel covering pre-game and post-game shows, because he was denied boarding by $25.89 billion airline giant Delta Airlines.

Advertisement

On his X (formerly Twitter) profile, Thomas complained of being disrespected by Delta Airlines’ incompetent service at the Westchester County Airport in New York. Despite having a paid ticket and seat assigned for his flight, Thomas was not boarded.

In his tweet, the Pistons legend expressed his frustration while also informing his fans of this inconvenience, resulting in his eventual absence on NBA TV’s regular panel last night, “I experienced a level of incompetence and disrespect @Delta #HPN airport today on my way to work.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IsiahThomas/status/1741908190688674253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Isiah Thomas regularly uses his X profile to interact with fans and let out his thoughts on the NBA or any matter that interests him. Very recently, a fan on X started a discourse about the first Home Alone movie being factually incorrect for including a poster of 1990/91 Isiah Thomas poster in Buzz’s bedroom.

Thomas noticed this tweet and quickly pointed to his Chicago roots and added how a street in West Chicago was also named after his mother and the location where he grew up in the city. Moreover, Delta Airlines did notice IT’s complaint and responded to it.

Delta Airlines responds to Isiah Thomas for the inconvenience caused

Delta Airlines’ handle quickly picked Isiah Thomas’ anguish-filled tweet regarding his inconvenience on X. In response to the NBA legend, Delta replied,

“Hello Isiah, thanks for reaching out today and we regret to hear about this experience. Our goal is to provide the highest possible standard of service in all areas of our operations, and I am sorry we failed to meet your expectations. Please DM if we can assist you.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Delta/status/1741923423129849965?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans were extremely disappointed with Delta’s response, some even pointing at the airline company’s mistreatment of an NBA legend. Some were beyond frustrated with Delta asking Thomas to personally DM them to elaborate on his issue.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/donnie_baller/status/1741923934440710228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realones_know/status/1741970673457672381?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, being one of the most decorated and prolific athletes, Isiah Thomas does not deserve such treatment. Perhaps Delta and Isiah Thomas can surely come to a resolution, given the $25.89 billion company also offers the NBA legend proper compensation for the misdemeanor from their end.