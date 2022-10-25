“Ben Simmons-Maya Jama break up is hurting the Nets”: How a Sharp Decline in Form Could be Affected by Relationship Woes

The abrupt end to Ben Simmons-Maya Jama relationship could be a key factor in his downfall. The Nets star has fouled out once again.

There are players who can adjust and rise to the occasion. And then there are some who cannot even get over something and let it guide them. Mental fortitude is what makes a player separate themselves and reach greatness.

Kobe Bryant was a big proponent of sharpening his mental strength and working on discipline. Today’s players more commonly lack it. Ben Simmons for example.

While we do sympathize with the struggles he may have faced. The excuses are starting to pile up. He has been afforded the time and the benefit of the doubt but the results say otherwise.

Tonight, he fouled out once again. Could his breakup and somewhat shocking engagement being called off be a reason for the decline? We speculate.

Ben Simmons-Maya Jama: What happened?

Ben Simmons started dating Maya Jama just last year and while all seemed roses, things were not so great in April when the two decided to call off their engagement.

And fans are starting to ask if their breakup is hurting the Nets. And for a variety of reasons it just might be.

Ben Simmons-Maya Jama break up is hurting the Nets!! https://t.co/cbE59NQIK5 — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) October 25, 2022

Twitter folk are also in the midst of discovering that Simmons really “fumbled” Maya Jama.

Ben Simmons really fumbled Maya Jama??? That’s crazy — Good Lad (@itsyaboytheboy) October 25, 2022

While the criticism around his failures this season is chalked down to his egregious play, we think his mental state of affairs behind the scene might be playing a more important role.

Ben Simmons lost Maya Jama, had the entire league call him a bum and still didn’t get motivated to work on his game 😂😂😂😂😂 He’s a dud, finito, cooked. Harden had more points tonight then Simmons had this ENTIRE season 😭. pic.twitter.com/hOAVMXCR7C — ‼️ (@GotBannedAgainn) October 25, 2022

Of course, breaking up with someone is not easy and a lot of difficulties come with it. However, the purpose of being an elite-level basketball player is that they have to tenaciously fight through challenges.

Simmons’ breakup might be the result of his downfall, we just haven’t seen him touch the ground yet.

The Woes for the Brooklyn Nets continue

The Nets lost to the Grizzlies tonight. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 a piece and yet, it wasn’t enough. Simmons fouling out of the game might have made a big impact.

There is no reason for the Nets to falter so badly and yet, here they are. A 1-2 start to the season and there is no respite. The defensive woes are still apparent.

Simmons will be the scapegoat. And frankly, there is nothing he can do to escape this. Do you think he will regroup and find form?

