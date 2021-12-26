“A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching”: James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day

Nets star James Harden reveals his timetable during the quarantine. The former MVP was cleared from the COVID protocols to participate in the Christmas day game against the LA Lakers.

James Harden returned to the hardwood after spending almost two weeks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn Nets were playing without their best player Kevin Durant, who had entered the league’s protocols. Nonetheless, Harden and Patty Mills would lead the Nets to a win.

Harden had a 36-point triple-double against the Lakers, becoming the 8th player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas day. Patty Mills provided the perfect aid to Harden, having one of his best performances. Mills had 30-points, 7-assists, and was 8-for-13 from the 3-point line.

The Lakers had an incredible comeback during the fourth quarter, courtesy of LeBron James. However, Harden’s timely alley-oop pass to Nic Claxton sealed the deal for the Nets.

NIC CLAXTON. OH MY 😱 pic.twitter.com/DOlBarxdah — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2021

During a post-match media interaction, when asked about his quarantine routine Harden replied, a lot of nothing.

James Harden reveals his quarantine mood.

The Beard returned for the Christmas day game against LA Lakers. The 2021-22 season has been a rocky one for Harden so far. The three-time scoring champion is struggling to shoot the ball, with many suggesting the NBA’s new foul-baiting rule is the reason for it.

Harden is currently shooting a mediocre 40.5% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. The nine-time All-Star did have some noteworthy performances. However, consistency has been an issue for the Nets guard.

Recently, when asked about how did he spend his time in quarantine, Harden had the following answer.

“A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching”

What did James Harden do in quarantine? “A lot of nothing, video games and binge-watching” pic.twitter.com/5jF0B5IKNw — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 26, 2021

Nonetheless, unlike the previous season, Harden was not out of shape. The former Rockets player returned from the 2020-21 off-season, having put on some extra pounds. Many believed it was Harden’s way of wanting out of Houston.

James Harden must be a yo-yo weight guy.

Did he really lose 10 lbs in 5 days?

All water weight? This is crazy pic.twitter.com/DaSFX88qOC — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 16, 2021

With Kyrie Irving returning soon, the Nets are looking like top contenders to win the chip this year.