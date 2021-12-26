Basketball

“A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching”: James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day

"A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching": James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'm still surprised about it" - Mick Schumacher surprised Haas with his skills towards the end of the season
Next Article
Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Who is the highest run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22?
NBA Latest Post
"A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching": James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day
“A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching”: James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day

Nets star James Harden reveals his timetable during the quarantine. The former MVP was cleared…