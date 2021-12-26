“I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.”: NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry

Doris Burke came under the Twitter hammer for her biasedness towards a big-name player/team again, this time it was Stephen Curry and the Warriors that she rode with

If you go to ESPN Press Room’s description of the veteran analyst Doris Burke, it reads “Doris Burke is a Hall of Fame broadcaster and one of the leading national NBA commentators, having covered basketball for three decades.” But ask a basketball fan, and most will tell you that they watch matches on mute when Doris is calling the games.

Don’t get us wrong, we are not here to thrash Doris as most NBA fans do after she calls a game not featuring LeBron James or Stephen Curry. We are just here to clear the doubts she has about her social media image.

“For anyone in the public eye, social media can be an ugly place,” Doris Burke once said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “The tenor of the criticism and the pointed comments that are made at female journalists are certainly different. There’s just a lot of ugliness.”

There is an ugliness to the criticism on social media, that is entirely true. But she has even been called out by an NBA head coach (Doc Rivers) for the lack of knowledge and sensitivity towards many players and biasedness towards some. And the Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns was no different.

Doris Burke gets heat on Twitter for singing Stephen Curry’s praises

One could find Doris Burke out of words if the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, or Chris Paul perform exceptionally well and sink a team on their efforts alone. Even if that’s a Playoff game. Doris seems to have a certain dislike towards the players who are not dear to the media, and it shows on the game she’s calling.

Christmas games between the league leaders Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns barely could have had anything that didn’t soothe an NBA fan. But Doris made sure it did.

Even when Golden State Warriors trailed the game by 4-points at the half, her songs of praise for Stephen Curry and the Warriors were making it look like they were leading by 30. Although the Warriors prevailed with a win, Curry was inefficient (on 10/27 shooting) throughout the night. And so Twitter went off on the ESPN veteran.

Congratulations to Doris Burke. Really happy for her and her Warriors. I could die happy never listening to her call a game again. Just putrid. — Max (@maxmcc11) December 26, 2021

— Dammit its Law (@_MiZuNdrStooD_) December 26, 2021

Even Michael Rapaport chimed in.

I do t care what anyone says Dorris Burke is annoying AF. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 25, 2021

If it were the Lakers who were losing to the Warriors, she would be caught talking about LeBron James throughout any breaks or timeouts. That’s her. And Social Media never lets her get away with the crime and rightfully so.

Although she’s in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, she’s the only commentator who gets the level of hate that many post-game analysts get on Social Media.

But when you think of it, post-game analysts earn their bread for their biased opinions and absurd takes to increase the viewership. Calling a game and talking about players after the game are two different things and Burke struggles to understand it.