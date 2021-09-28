“Kyrie Irving is Goated!”: Decoding D’Angelo Russell’s cryptic tweet and why Karl-Anthony Towns may not be so pleased with his Wolves teammate

D’Angelo Russell seems to have thrown his weight of support behind Kyrie Irving for the Nets superstar’s stance on Covid-19 vaccines. But has he?

Since the statement made by D’Angelo is very vague and cryptic, fans throughout the league are trying to decipher what it really means.

Kyrie is Goated — D’Angelo Russell (@Dloading) September 28, 2021

However, based on when the tweet was posted, it would be safe to assume that D’Angelo Russell called his former Brooklyn Nets teammate the “GOAT” for his stance as an anti-vaxxer.

Why did D’Angelo Russell [DLo] call Kyrie Irving the goat after Anti-Vaxx stance when KARL-Anthony Towns [KAT] is his teammate?

We all know that KAT had a rough time during the pandemic as he experienced his mom passing away, due to COVID. It is a well-known fact that KAT is a preacher for getting vaccinated.

Since D’Angelo may have PRAISED Kyrie for his stance on being an anti-vaxxer, fans and media alike questioned D’Angelo’s character of being a good teammate. His tweet received tons of replies reminding D’Angelo that KAT is his teammate.

If this is true, it seems a bit insensitive from D’Angelo Russell to tweet something like this.

There is always the possibility that D’Angelo may get packaged in a deal for Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, so they might not remain teammates for long.

What are other possible Reasons why D’Angelo called Kyrie the “GOAT”?

The media have created this notion that anyone who is an anti-vaxxer is a villain and threat to society. They are also quick to publicly criticize and crucify them.

As a result, fans might be overlooking other possible reasons why D’Angelo tweeted Kyrie is the “GOAT”. Let’s explore a few reasons why.

D’Angelo Russell might actually think Kyrie is the “GOAT”: Outside of the whole vaccine issue, let’s not forget about the greatness of Kyrie Irving on the court. He is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He might be the best ball handler in the history of the NBA. Also, he has a very stacked resume to back up his performances.

D’Angelo is a fan of Kyrie’s attitude: The Timberwolves Guard could be a fan of Kyrie’s self-confidence in taking a stand and voicing his opinion, even if society doesn’t agree with you.

Let’s say for the sake of argument that D’Angelo Russell is actually an anti-vaxxer. Whether or not D’Angelo was vaccinated wouldn’t have changed what happened to KAT’s mother. That is the brutal reality of the situation.

If we take it by face value, it might seem like D’Angelo might be praising Kyrie for being an anti-vaxxer. In reality, it could mean so much more.

This should not be considered as D’Angelo disrespecting Karl-Anthony Towns in any manner. Hopefully, KAT feels the same way and forms one of the best offensive duos in the league with D’Angelo Russell.