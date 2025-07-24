“A Reason Y’all Fighting”: Dwyane Wade Reveals Why He Never Breaks Up a Fight

Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali is a bout many would pay to watch. A few years ago, the match would have been unimaginable, but former world champ Ali is a bit past her prime at age 47. Shields, however, at a still youthful 30, is the current undisputed heavyweight champion. Would it still be a must-see today? What if you threw $15 million into the mix?

Shields and Ali have been feuding for some time now, but with the disrespect getting out of hand, the two-time Olympic gold medalist wants to throw some. At the moment, Ali’s uncharacteristic lack of response makes her appear uninterested. Three-time NBA winner Dwyane Wade was happy to weigh in.

Wade was joined by his friends D Wright, Chris Johnson and Bob Metelus on his podcast to discuss the Sheilds-Ali situation. Reflecting on the high-dollar stakes got Metelus wondering, “When was the last time [Laila] boxed? … Shields could throw hands.”

In response, Wade commented on Shields’ technique, noting that “she can throw hands, but allegedly, she can’t box.” Shields has often been criticized as being a power puncher who lacks the discipline to learn proper methods.

Making a baseball reference to elaborate on the situation, Wade added, “They are saying … You’re a home run hitter. You don’t know how to get first base, second base. You don’t know how to hit those little hits. You don’t know how to bunt. You just know how to swing for the fences.”

The discussion went on for some time until Laila’s age got brought up, which reminded Wade, Metelus and Johnson they’re in that same bracket. They pointed out that she retired from boxing in 2007. As Metelus said, “That’s a long time to be off the game and try to come back and fight somebody that’s been knocking people out for days.”

The whole panel seemed to agree that 47 is too old for Ali to be trying to do this. Even if there are restrictions about what punches can or cannot be thrown, Wright was right to point out, “It ain’t going to be no pro-am. It’s a real fight.”

If the event does happen, Wade’s certain “the whole world’s gonna tune in for this fight.”

Wade asked Bob if he’d enter the ring for the $15 million bag, and without hesitation, he said, “Oh, I’m getting that money!” Wright said he would too, even with no training. The offer is for Ali just to go in; she’d get the payout even if she’s knocked out. They seemed to think it’s worth the time and trouble.

Wade and Johnson wouldn’t go in, but Wade did say, “Hey, Laila, I’m rooting for you!”

That prompted Metelus to poke back at Wade, claiming he must have been a bad influence when he was younger. “See, you were one of those kids … when two kids are about to fight in school, you are like, ‘Yeah, yeah, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight!’”

Wade explained he had a perfectly good reason for it. “I’m not the person who’s going to break up a fight. It’s a reason y’all fighting. So, let me see. If one of them getting really beaten, I’ll be like, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’” he continued.

“I wasn’t a kid that was about to break up no fight because that’s how you end up getting hit … and now I’m in a fight with you because you swung, and I’m trying to break it up, and now I have to fight you, and we don’t want to do that. So I ain’t breaking up no fight. I’m like, ‘1,2,3, ready, go!’”

Now, it is debatable if Wade’s methods are morally a viable option, but if it saves him from getting punched in the face, more power to him.