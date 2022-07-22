A Scientist asked Shaquille O’Neal for his urine and sweat sample and the reason will leave you in splits

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal makes a hilarious revelation involving a scientist asking for his urine and sweat samples for a unique experiment.

There is no denying that the seven-foot Shaquille O’Neal was genetically blessed. The Hall of Famer’s towering physicality and freakish athleticism had even the stalwarts of the NBA intimidated. A physical specimen, the Big Diesel was one of the most dominant players to step on the hardwood.

A nightmare for the basketball rims, Shaq breaking backboards had become a routine activity. The Lakers legend was a rare species in every sense. A never before heard shoe size of 23, Shaq had no option but to get most of his wardrobe personally tailor-made.

Thus the former ROTY already had the blessings of the basketball gods. From his inception in the league, Shaq had everyone notice him. The Big Aristotle had the legendary Bulls duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen intimidated by his mere physical appearance.

Such was Shaq’s aura that he once had a scientist ask him for his urine and swear samples for a bizarre reason. In the clip below, the fifteen-time All-Star narrates the outlandish yet hilarious incident.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals why a scientist wanted his urine and sweat samples.

Though the game of basketball has evolved in many ways, being an athletic seven-foot is always a plus. The NBA was essentially a big man’s league as the likes of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar ruled the roost. However, none possessed the gene pool of Shaq.

The former seven-foot Lakers center became a subject of study for scientists too. In the clip below, O’Neal narrates an eerie yet hilarious demand he received from one such scientist.

“Well, I had a guy come in one time, and he came in, he was a scientist, he said, ‘uh before I get started, I need two things from you.’ I said what’s that, he said, ‘I need a urine sample and a sweat sample’ and I said for what, he said, ‘I wanna make cologne, I wanna call it the big DNA, yeah true story.”

Nonetheless, Shaq was in no mood the oblige the scientist, visibly uncomfortable as he narrated the incident. Frankly, there can never be another Shaquille O’Neal.

