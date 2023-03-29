"A Team Really Can't Go for Bronny James...": Brian Windhorst Believes LeBron James May Not Play with 6ft 3" Son

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Now in his age 38 season, LeBron James still looks as young as he did when he was drafted. The man, who joined the NBA as an 18-year-old in high school has achieved all he possibly could. He is a four-time NBA Champion, a four-time MVP, and has even won Olympic gold.

So, having done it all, why is the King still playing? Well, as he has explained on several occasions, James is looking to play with his sons Bronny and Bryce before he retires. And, with Bronny James getting closer and closer to his pro-debut, both his father and his fans cannot wait to see how well he does.

But, things may not go as well as LeBron has planned. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, given Bronny’s current performances and skills, it may prove difficult for a team to acquire both him and his father.

Brian Windhorst claims LeBron James may not get the chance to play with Bronny James

It’s no secret, that LeBron James wants to play with his sons at the professional level. Well, with Bronny finally done with his senior season of high school, The King is just a year removed from potentially fulfilling his dream.

However, Bronny James’ continued rise through the ranks may prove to be a problem. As he improves, his draft stock will increase, prompting him to be selected with a higher pick. Something that could work against a team led by LeBron. One likely to be in championship contention.

It is for this exact reason that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Bronny will not play with his father. Taking into account his current trajectory, he is likely to be a mid-first-round pick. Something that will prove to be an obstacle in James’ dream.

“It’s a paradox. The better Bronny gets, the harder it may be for him to play with LeBron. Because, if he does become a mid-first-round pick, a team really can’t go for Bronny with that kind of value.”

Despite the slim chances of Bronny being drafted to the team LeBron plays for, the reverse is far more likely. After all, the way King James has set up his contract, allows him to test free agency the year his son is drafted.

Bronny James showed off his skills at the McDonald’s All-American Game

If anyone doubted Bronny James’ legitimacy as a great baller, then look no further than the McDonald’s All-American Game. The young prince showed out, scoring 15 points and putting on a clinic from deep. All while in the presence of his esteemed father, LeBron James.

It’s pretty obvious that Bronny is a special player, and has what it takes to become a top star in the NBA. Hopefully, he can do this under the guidance and tutelage of his potential teammate and father, King James.