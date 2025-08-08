“He Drinks Goat Milk”: Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Take Declaring LeBron James “Number 1” Resurfaces

There has been no basketball player who has had his name dragged more in the last 20 years than LeBron James. The King has proven on and off the court why he is one of the most elite athletes of all time, yet he still gets pushback. But fortunately for the four-time champion, he has some friends in high places who are unafraid to speak about his greatness.

That includes famed actor, comedian, and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. The Dreamgirls star once vehemently ranted about LeBron being the GOAT during a 2022 appearance on James’ The Shop Uninterrupted program on HBO Max. Well, a clip of Foxx’s passionate speech has since resurfaced online.

“He’s number one. Where’s the camera? He is number one,” shouted Jamie as LBJ and the rest of his guests started to laugh. “The percentages. Stop all the hype. He drinks goat milk and eats goat cheese. He’s number one, I’ve had it, with all of y’all.”

It’s hard not to laugh at how ridiculous of a sentence that is, but Foxx’s support for LeBron outweighs the speech’s silliness. What’s even better is that Foxx stepped up to defend LBJ again back in the spring of this year. This time, he was a little more elegant.

Jaime Foxx defends his take that LeBron James is the GOAT “If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?” pic.twitter.com/HFHb1vfFlF — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 7, 2025

On an Instagram post from March 2025, the account known as LBJ History shared a blueprint of “How to criticize LeBron in any situation.” The post poked fun at LeBron haters, who could basically come up with an argument regardless of what James does well. It was in the comments section that Foxx fired his shots.

“If he came up for a cure for cancer, they would say, ‘yea, but what about diabetes?’” wrote the 57-year-old acting legend. He followed that up with, “40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum *** league on his shoulders, ungrateful.”

Foxx was not only defending James but defending his first take on James when he implied that he ate GOAT related foods. And to be honest, he’s kind of right. After 22 seasons, the King has a plethora of accolades. Along with his four NBA titles, he has three Olympic medals, is a four-time league MVP, a 21-time All-Star, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

At some point, the hatred for James comes from a generation that fell in love with trolling and never grew out of it. One day, they’ll say the wrong thing to the wrong person, James included, and they’ll get put in their place. Thank goodness there’s someone like Jamie who is brave enough to shoot facts and the idiots who look at everything but.