“LeBron on His Golf Simulator Right Now”: Dwyane Wade Believes LBJ Isn’t Too Concerned With JJ Redick’s Recent Comments

Trouble seems to be brewing in Los Angeles. Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ third consecutive blowout loss, JJ Redick practically called out the team for being callous in their attitude. The Lakers’ recent Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets put every player on the roster on Redick’s naughty list.

He ensured there were no stutters in his speech as he went so far as to call out some members on the team. “We don’t care enough right now,” Redick said to the media. “And that’s the part that bothers you a lot. We don’t care enough to do the things that are necessary. We don’t care enough to be a professional.”

Every talking head has shared their opinion on the situation, and the NBA on Prime team became the latest. Former All-NBA guard John Wall shared an honest assessment regarding how Redick handled the situation.

“I think you’ve got to go have a team meeting, where you watch film and call the guys out you want to talk about,” Wall said.

The former Wizards star isn’t the biggest fan of Redick going to the media to get his point across. Redick is far from the first coach to speak about his team in such a fashion but the difference is the players they have on the roster.

Specifically, the Lakers are home to the most polarizing figure in the league, LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has never been a player who enjoys drama surrounding his name or his team.

However, now at 40 years old, he simply can’t be bothered with this drama. At least, that’s what his former teammate Dwyane Wade believes.

“LeBron on his golf simulator right now. He’s working on getting that [golf club] under. He’s not worried about this,” Wade revealed.

James has made it clear that his retirement is drawing closer every single day. Of course, Wade’s comments had a bit of humor in them, but there was also some truth.

The Lakers have actually done fairly well this season, considering they have pretty much treated this like a transition year. 19-10 and 4th in the Western Conference isn’t a bad spot to be in for a team that’s still finding its footing.

So, hopefully, Redick’s comments are taken in a positive stride and the team moves on to better things. It’s a long season ahead of them.