“Never Seen Anything Like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016 Finals!”: Stephen Curry Was in Awe While Cavs Completed 3-1 Comeback

Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The 2015-16 NBA season was a season of wonders for the Golden State Warriors. After having their first championship in 40 years, the defending champions kicked off the ’15-16 campaign on a 24-0 run. They lost their first game almost two months into the season. Stephen Curry was leading the team, and they were on a roll.

The Warriors ended the regular season with a 73-9 record, breaking the previous NBA record set of 72 wins set by the ’95-96 Bulls. Carrying their regular season form into the playoffs, the Warriors handed both the Rockets and the TrailBlazers gentlemen’s sweep in the first two rounds.

The WCF was the most challenging series for the Dubs, as they fell down a 3-1 rabbit hole against Kevin Durant and the Thunder. However, the defending champions pulled out of the same, and made their way to the NBA Finals.

Talking to JJ Redick about the same, Stephen Curry discussed the 2016 NBA Finals.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant is Always Talking About Stephen Curry”: Jordan Clarkson Revealed How The Black Mamba Instructed Him to Study GSW MVP’s Off-ball Movements

Stephen Curry gives his flowers to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors took an early 3-1 lead to the series. Draymond Green got suspended for Game 5, but the team knew they had a lot more opportunities than their opponents. However, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had something to say about the same.

Talking to JJ Redick, Steph said,

“I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Bron and Kyrie were just on…I mean we played well, they just played better.”

LeBron and Kyrie scored 41 each in Game 5, as the Cavs secured a 112-97 win. In Game 6, the duo combined for 64 points, as the Cavs defended homecourt and registered a 115-101 win. In Game 7, we all remember Kyrie’s triple over Steph, and LeBron’s block on Iguodala, which helped them clinch the championship.

It’s been six years to the same, and Steph can do nothing but look back and praise the two stars for their wonderful achievement.

Also Read: After a $20 million Loss for Klay Thompson, Another One of Stephen Curry’s Teammates Loses $1.3 Million Due to the FTX Fiasco

How did the Warriors come back after the 2016 loss?

After losing in the Finals, the Warriors went on overdrive. They locked down the hottest free agent on the market, Kevin Durant. After that, even though they couldn’t replicate their regular season record, the Warriors went on a 16-1 streak in the 2017 Playoffs. They followed it by winning a back-to-back championship in 2018.

In 2019, the Warriors were back in the Finals. However, an Achilles injury to Kevin Durant and an ACL tear suffered by Klay Thompson ruined their chances at a three-peat.

Also Read: Bronny James, While Showing Off His 3 Tattoos, Was Hilariously ‘Hit On’ By Adin Ross In Front Of 1000s