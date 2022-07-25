A ‘washed’ Michael Jordan led the 2002-03 Wizards to 4 more wins than LeBron James did with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook this 2021-22 season

A 39-year-old Michael Jordan led the 2002-03 Wizards to more wins than LeBron James was able to with the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis this past campaign.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty horrific past two seasons, to say the least. After a failure in the 2020-2021 campaign, a roster rebuild was inevitable. In an eventful 2021 offseason, Rob Pelinka managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the game’s biggest names – Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard, among several other players.

Despite having a squad filled with future Hall-Of-Famers and capable stars, the LA-based team had an awful performance in the 2021-2022 season. Even LeBron’s 30.3/8.2/6.2 campaign was unable to help the Purple & Gold.

Frank Vogel’s boys ended the year with a disappointing 33-49 record. Failing to get into the playoffs, let alone the play-in tournament, Bron and co. finished at the 11th position in the West.

NBA Twitter reacts as a “washed” Michael Jordan led the 2002-03 Wizards to more wins than the LeBron James-led 2021-2022 Lakers

At age 39, a “washed” Michael Jordan led the Wizards to 37 wins in the 2002-2003 season. Despite not having a star-studded team like Bron, MJ won 4 more games that season with the Washington Wizards than The King did this past season.

A “washed” Michael Jordan was able to take Kwame Brown to more wins on the Wizards than LeBron was able to get with Westbrook, AD and Melo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J47y2ehFoB — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 24, 2022

As soon as this factoid went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Let’s put Le bron on the Wizards, and Mike on the Lakers, the Lakers make the playoffs at least, because Jordan would play in every game, no days off, unless he was physically unable to play, the Last Dance!🐐 — @Oneofwestmtairysfinestwestside♌ (@Kevinarislive) July 24, 2022

MJ the GOAT — Mark (@Mark11242003) July 24, 2022

82 games vs 56 btw — GOAT PROP 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@OriginalXXlX) July 25, 2022

Even in his last NBA season, “His Airness” managed to play all 82 games of the season and ended up averaging a stellar 20/6.1/3.8.

The Lakers have been struggling for the past few years now. However, with the arrival of Darvin Ham as the new head coach, and players putting in a tremendous amount of work this summer, hopefully, the Californian team will put on a much better production.

