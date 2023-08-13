A Year After Crediting Stepfather For $286,344,668 Worth Career, Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Dwyane Wade’s Emotional HOF Enshrinement Moment

Dwyane Wade was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. One of the more iconic moments of the induction had to do with D-Wade and his father. Flash shared an emotional moment with his dad, one that touched the hearts of all present. In fact, Wade’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal shared the moment on his Instagram story. All, just a year after he paid homage to his own father on The Big Podcast, for helping him make a $286,344,668 worth career.

Sgt. Phillip Harrison played a huge part in Shaq’s development into a dominant force in the NBA. Not only did he discipline him and teach him values that have stuck to this day, but he also gave him tips on how to play basketball. Promising to make him into the best big man, Harrison taught Big Diesel how to play to his strengths. Which, included dunking with force.

Remembering his stepfather Sgt. Phillip Harrison, Shaquille O’Neal shares emotional moment for Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame enshrinement

In 2021, the NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary. And, in honor of the same, they paid tribute to their legends, one of which included Shaquille O’Neal. Like all the other legends, Shaq received a jacket, commemorating his achievements. However, while it was a great moment, it was bittersweet for the four-time NBA Champion.

He was certainly ecstatic about the moment, but there was one person he wished he could share it with. His stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison was the reason he ended up in the NBA. His father’s strict disciplinary tactics, which included calling a timeout in the middle of a game to smack a young O’Neal around, is what turned him into a dominant force.

He recalled all this and how he would have liked to hand his jacket over to his stepfather on his podcast. Alas, Sgt. Harrison passed away in 2013. Nevertheless, in light of this emotion, Shaq acknowledged another NBA father. Taking to social media, The Big Aristotle shared his former teammate, Dwyane Wade’s heartwarming moment with his own father during his Hall of Fame enshrinement.

“It was a great moment, my mom was happy for me. But, the guy that really told me this would happen, it would have been great to come home to him and be like, “Hey man! Here’s the jacket, thank you! I love you!”. He passed away about eight…nine…ten years ago, but I never told him “thank you” enough!”

It’s great to see Shaq acknowledging the efforts D-Wade’s father put into raising his son. After all, as one can see, he knows all too well just how important having someone like that is.

D-Wade shares that his love for basketball came from watching his father compete

Much like Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade was greatly influenced by his father. Dwyane Wade Sr. played a very important role in Flash’s life. And, the three-time NBA Champion acknowledged this during his Hall of Fame induction. Calling his father up on stage, he commented that they had made it, and spoke about how watching his father and uncles play got him into basketball.

It was a beautiful moment, both for D-Wade and his father. One that they will likely never forget nor be allowed to forget. Especially, seeing as they have been immortalized in the Hall.