“My Dog Could Get Run Over, And I Wouldn’t React Like LeBron James!”: Chandler Parsons Rips into the King After Agonizing Missed Call vs Celtics

LeBron James and the Lakers were robbed of a victory. And no, it wasn’t by the Boston Celtics. And it was by the officials in charge of refereeing NBA games. And in case you may be skeptical about the matter, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

If the King made that layup, the Lakers get a massive, massive win. However, more importantly, if the officials called that blatant foul, James goes to the line for 2 free throws.

And as much as some might say that the King has no clutch gene, it’s hard to imagine the man missing both free throws in that situation.

Of course, things didn’t turn out that way. Instead, the game went to overtime, where the Celtics would eventually find their way to victory.

So, it’s hard to look past this blown decision.

But, while most took their shot at the officials, Chandler Parsons decided to go in a very different direction.

He decided to take a shot at LeBron James, for a very different reason.

Chandler Parsons takes a shot at LeBron James for overly animated reaction to blown call

LeBron James has been putting his body through the wringer to get the Lakers some wins this season. So, when this vital call was missed by the referees, he fell to the ground in anger and just couldn’t stop shouting.

Most saw his passion and agony due to what had happened.

But, as it appears, former NBA man Chandler Parsons saw nothing more than a drama queen.

Here is what he recently tweeted out on the matter.

Chandler Parsons blasts LeBron James: “I can watch my French Bulldog get ran over by the Mailman right now, and I would not react like that” (via @FanDuelTV ) pic.twitter.com/QmICvH4f5A — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 30, 2023

Yikes.

Admittedly, Parsons is being a bit too harsh on the King here. After all, the Lakers stand just 13 in the West, in dire need of wins. And this could’ve been one of them.

But due to the incompetence of an authoritative figure, it was stolen from him.

So no, we don’t think that was much of an overreaction.

What did the NBA’s Referee association have to say in their defense?

In light of all the hate they had been receiving, the NBA’s Referee Association was forced to issue a response on Twitter.

Here is what they had to say.

Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.https://t.co/WyN8QVuTOl — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 29, 2023

Frankly, there needs to be an organization to hold officials responsible for their mistakes.

Otherwise, they may just claim to be mere humans before getting away with it once again.

