‘Stephen Curry provided an incredible $37 million assist to E-Sports startup’: How Warriors star planned to add to his $160 million net worth by growing popular gaming organization

Stephen Curry has shown time and time again that he can make the right plays both in the NBA, and when it comes to investing his money.

The three time world champ is currently prepping for a sixth Finals appearance in eight years against the Boston Celtics with game one tonight. He last won one in the 2017-18 season when Golden State featured a lineup that had Kevin Durant on it.

However, injuries decimated the Warriors teams the last two years. Kevin Durant departed from Golden State, and the Finals in 2018-19 were where everything went south.

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in game six and he needed a full year off to recover. Curry and Draymond sustained injuries as well and the Warriors ended up with one of the worst records in the league. Last year, Curry was healthy and put up one of his best seasons ever, but it wasn’t enough. The young talent on the Warriors team hadn’t developed and even Curry’s best wasn’t good enough on its own.

Now with Klay Thompson back and a good young core, the Warriors are right back in the Finals. They proved they’re still the class of the West, and now they want to show they’re still the class of the NBA.

Stephen Curry provided a $37 million boost to TSM, an E-Sports organization

Back in 2018, Curry added to his massive net worth by giving a huge boost to an up-and-coming E-Sports organization TSM. He invested $37 million to help the organization and was very excited about it.

He made the investment as a part of Series A, and he did it with a group of people including Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang, his teammate Andre Iguodala, and legendary quarterback Steve Young.

The investment was definitely a solid help for the organization which was expanding fast. They hoped to use $20 million of the money for franchising fees and a new facility in Los Angeles. As it goes to show, Curry can provide assists to people both on and off the court.

