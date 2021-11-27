“How has Buddy Hield scored more than Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in the 4th quarter?”: Incredible stat shows Kings sharpshooter trump MVP frontrunners in the clutch

Kings star, Buddy Hield, has scored more in the 4th quarter than the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have more in common than just having been teammates together on the Golden State Warriors. Both are currently leading the NBA in scoring while also consistently being the two MVP frontrunners for the 2021-22 NBA season. Buddy Hield on the other hand, is on a struggling Sacramento Kings squad.

That last sentence may have seemed disjointed from the one that preceded it but for good reason. After last night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers; a bout that took a painful 3 OT periods to declare a winner, Buddy Hield further cemented himself as one of the more clutch players this league has to offer this season.

It may come as a shock to the average NBA fan but Buddy is actually one of the league’s leading scorers in the 4th quarter this season, beating out the likes of Steph Curry and KD.

Buddy Hield and his superior scoring in the 4 th quarter, when compared to Steph Curry and more.

Buddy Hield has scored a whopping 111 points in 4th quarters this season and has done so with a great deal of efficiency from beyond the arc as well. He’s shooting an incredible 43% from 3-point range within the last 12 minutes of games, catapulting him into the top 5 of scoring in 4Qs.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are yet to cross the 100 point mark in this category, with the latter actually being 41st in 4th quarter scoring. Have a look at Buddy’s shot chart by clicking this link here. In comparison to last season, Hield hadn’t even cracked the top 5 of fourth quarter scoring last season.

It’s clear that having him open on the right wing and left corner when it matters most will most likely lead to the opposing team giving up a quick 3 points.