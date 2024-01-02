Accompanying Her Father Shaquille O’Neal To ‘Lights All Night’, Taahirah Showcases DJ Diesel’s Intense New Years Eve Set From Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal let his musical persona, DJ Diesel, shine during the ‘Lights All Night’ event on New Year’s Eve. He made the audience of Dallas dance with his DJing and infectious intensity spread through the crowd. His daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, accompanied her father as she captured bits and pieces of the memorable occasion ahead of the new year.

Shaq had become the center of attention in the electronic dance music festival at Dallas Market Hall on that night. He channelled his years of experience on DJ sets onto that event as the listeners matched the 51-year-old’s energy. Taahirah later shared those moments publicly on her Instagram with the caption, “Lights All Night last night was insane”.

The opening image of the post displayed how the 4x NBA champion was spreading his arms to the audience. In the following clips captured by his daughter, who was also present on the stage, O’Neal was witnessed matching the energy of music while hyping up the crowd. In the end, he even flexed his muscles to the audience in front of them, displaying faith in his ability as a DJ.

All in all, it put forward the fun-loving and entertaining nature of the iconic basketball figure. Alongside that, it also shed light on his affection for music as he made an active effort to participate in the event as DJ Diesel. Evidently, the audience appreciated the gesture and appearance of Shaq at the concert matching his enthusiasm throughout.

Interestingly, the 2000 MVP is not the only musically inclined person in the O’Neal household. Taahirah’s younger stepbrother Myles O’Neal has already established himself as a DJ and entertainer. This further displays the influence of Shaq on his family members as his parenting style continues to promote the dreams of his children.

The musical career of Shaquille O’Neal

Interestingly, this was not the first time he made an appearance at a big event as DJ Diesel. After producing electronic dance music for a while, the 7ft 1″ icon took center stage in 2021 too. That time around, he performed in Las Vegas during the Electric Daisy Carnival.

His connection with music though goes way back. He started creating rap music in the 1990s and even released his debut album, Shaq Diesel in 1993. The album received platinum certification, establishing the New Jersey-born’s status as an artist. Even in August last year, he released another album titled ‘Gorilla Warfare’ as he continued with his endeavours as DJ Diesel.

His accomplishments in this field garnered enough confidence within him to back himself publicly. “When people say they’re better than Diesel, that means you want to compete. I just like competing. So I put stuff out, they put stuff out, and we let the people decide who the No. 1 is. I know who the No. 1 is. I’ma always say myself,” he declared in 2023.

Thus, his appearance in Dallas might well have been more than just an extension of his DJ Diesel career. It could have been a statement from his side to all of his competitors right ahead of the start of a new year.