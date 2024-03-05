Mavericks Injury Report: Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Pacers?

The Dallas Mavericks took a big blow in their last home game as they lost 116-120 to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid. Despite putting up 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, Luka Doncic couldn’t help his team come out on top. Doncic has now tallied a triple-double in three straight games. However, he is putting up these mind-boggling numbers while still dealing with his ankle injury. Now fans might be wondering whether Luka Doncic will play in the Mavs’ upcoming battle against the Indiana Pacers.

As per the Mavericks’ official injury report, Luka Doncic has been listed as “Questionable” for the Pacers game due to his right ankle sprain. Coach Jason Kidd had also confirmed that Doncic is a Game-Time-Decision due to his ankle injury. Apart from Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber are also “Questionable” for the game at American Airlines tonight.

If Doncic doesn’t play against the Pacers, it will be a big blow for the Mavs. He won the Western Conference Player of the Month in February for stacking up 33.4 points, 10.3 assists, and 9.6 rebounds per game, enabling his team to win 8 out of 11 during the month.

Without the perennial MVP candidate on the squad, the Mavs tend to struggle a lot. In his absence, they have registered just 3 wins against 5 losses this season. Despite Doncic’s heroics and a strong record in his presence, the Mavericks are in the 8th spot in the West with 34 wins and 27 losses.

Will their lack of depth hurt the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks are just one game behind the sixth spot held by the Suns. They are well within the shot of making it to the top six to avoid a Play-in situation. Their current rhythm has helped them get some separation from the Lakers and the Warriors, but they still haven’t built a comfortable gap. While the Mavs have had a bunch of strong winning windows throughout the season, there are still questions about their postseason success.

Having elite shot-creators like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a huge boon, however, at times, the offense is too reliant upon them. The same goes for sixth man, Tim Hardaway Jr, who makes up for the only three consistent scorers in the team. The Mavs lack significant scoring depth at the Forward and Center positions. Therefore, they tend to over-dribble the ball and can end up taking tough shots in crucial situations.

It is interesting that while the Mavs have had strong guard rotations for the past few years, scoring-wise, their frontcourt has been among the weakest ones. This particular weakness can hold them back in the postseason considering the deeper frontcourts of top squads such as the Nuggets, the Thunder, the Timberwolves, and the Clippers.